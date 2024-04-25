One Piece's latest chapter all but confirms a major Devil Fruit origin theory

One Piece's Devil Fruits remain shrouded in mystery, inspiring fans to propose intriguing theories about their origins. A captivating narrative suggests these extraordinary fruits harbor trapped souls, potentially linking their powers to rising seas and the idea of hell within the series' lore. This perspective emerges from subtle narrative clues, like depictions of souls and allusions to calamities akin to the Great Flood.
By exploring these hints, the theory postulates that Devil Fruits' abilities stem from the desires of imprisoned souls, imbuing One Piece's mythology with profound depth. This thought-provoking notion invites fans to ponder the profound implications of these mystical fruits and their potential connection to cataclysmic events shaping the world.
One Piece: The origins of Devil Fruits
One Piece's Devil Fruits hold secrets shrouded in mystery. A captivating theory links them to departed souls, earth's oceans creeping higher, and the One Piece world's concept of hell.
Devil Fruits' unique abilities intertwine souls lingering after death. As sea levels rise, lands vanish, mirroring a descent toward an underworld realm. This convergence paints a powerful connection between these fruits and hell's dominion over lost souls.
It is possible that Devil Fruits, which grant their consumers extraordinary abilities, are not merely random manifestations of desire, as previously understood. Instead, they may embody the desires of souls, particularly those who met their demise during a significant event in the world's history—a Great Flood.
Throughout the series, there are subtle hints regarding the existence of souls and their influence on the world. From the Shandians' belief in the souls of their ancestors residing within trees to the depiction of souls in various instances, such as Brook's soul reuniting with his body, the presence of souls is recurrent.
The theory proposes that some souls, perhaps with the aid of a mysterious artifact like the Devil Fruit Horn, may transform into Devil Fruits. This speculation gains traction with the observation that inanimate objects, such as swords, etc. can consume Zoan-type Devil Fruits, suggesting a deeper connection between souls and these supernatural abilities.
One Piece: The upcoming Great Flood
Furthermore, the rising sea levels mentioned throughout the series, notably in chapters 1089 and 1072, are integral to this theory. It can imply that these rising waters are not merely environmental phenomena but remnants of a cataclysmic event—the Great Flood.
This event, akin to the biblical narrative, could have resulted in the loss of countless lives and the subsequent transformation of their souls into Devil Fruits.
The connection between rising sea levels and Devil Fruits becomes more apparent when considering the inability of Devil Fruit users to swim—an aspect often highlighted in the series. It is possible that these individuals have ingested the souls of those who perished in the flood, thereby inheriting their inability to traverse water.
One Piece: The Gates of Hell
Moreover, the concept of Hell, hinted at through various metaphorical and literal depictions in One Piece, adds another layer to this theory. The gates of hell, closed in this interpretation, serve as a metaphor for the souls' inability to find rest or passage to the afterlife. Instead, they are trapped within Devil Fruits, perpetuating their existence in a state of limbo.
Final thoughts
The concept of Devil Fruits is intriguing, involving souls, rising seas, and the idea of hell. Yet, it's crucial to remember this is fan speculation, as Eiichiro Oda hasn't confirmed the origins.
The theory presents an engaging way to comprehend Devil Fruits' enigmatic nature. However, it also highlights the intricate mysteries woven throughout One Piece. Only time will reveal whether Oda unveils the truth behind these theories or leaves them open for fans to ponder.