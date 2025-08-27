One Piece's Scopper Gaban embodies ancient twin symbolism that could reshape everything

One of One Piece's most intriguing characters is still Scopper Gaban, the mysterious left-hand man of Pirate King Gol D. Roger. Recent arcs and symbolic storytelling patterns imply that, despite his paucity of screen time, his position may be significantly more important than previously thought.Through twin axes, mythological ties, and poetic parallels, Scopper may represent a force that transcends both Heaven and Earth. With Elbaph on the horizon and Shanks playing an increasingly central role, clues now point to Scopper being more than just a relic of Roger’s past. He could be the key to the mythic lineage of giants, gods, and cosmic creation itself.Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.Scopper Gaban's twin axes in One Piece are a symbolic mirrorScopper's twin axes are legendary declarations rather than just weapons. When used as twins, axes represent duality, such as Heaven and Earth, Light and Dark, and Love and Hatred. They also frequently represent division and unification.Throughout One Piece, this dichotomy is recurrent, particularly in the Elbaph arc's disclosure that Shanks might have a twin brother named Shamrock. If Scopper helped raise Shanks, then this parallel is no accident. One twin embodies balance and unity, the other divergence and conflict, just like Scopper’s axes.Also read: One Piece hints at Nami finally embracing her inner witchThe symbolism deepens when considering Scopper’s rumored alias: “Yasan,” a term that translates to “silkworm.” In Chinese tradition, silkworms are tied to agriculture, rebirth, and even thorns, again implying dual natures. Silk and thorn, creation and destruction.This ties into the idea that Scopper may be a representation of the “monster of love,” while his speculated counterpart, Sommers, represents love’s darker side: obsession, hate, and pain. Together, they may form another thematic twin pairing, two expressions of the same powerful emotion.Pangu, Ymir, and the origin of the GiantsGiant Pirates (Image via Toei Animation)The link to the ancient Chinese deity Pangu is where this hypothesis gains cosmic significance. According to myth, Pangu is the one who split the cosmic egg to form Heaven and Earth with a powerful axe.This connects Scopper to the world's initial beginnings in addition to echoing the symbolic function of his axes. Pangu is frequently shown as a horned giant, which is a clear comparison to Ymir, the first giant in Norse mythology, whose body the gods used to create the world.Also read: One Piece's yet another inspiration for Blackbeard's Devil Fruit may hide a connection to BuggyElbaph is rooted in Norse myth, and giants play a central role in its cultural identity. Scopper’s presence there may not be incidental. He might be a godlike character like Odin and his brothers who slew Ymir, or he might be a distant descendant of the old giants, or even a symbolic heir to the first giants like Ymir.To establish Scopper as a primordial character in the One Piece universe, someone with strength, knowledge, and ancestry connected to creation itself, Oda might be associating him with these old stories.Final thoughtsScopper Gaban (Image via Toei Animation)Scopper Gaban could be more than just a crew member if Oda is incorporating mythology into the One Piece universe. He could be a living example of creation mythology, a creature whose past and strength are entwined with cosmic balance.He reflects light and dark, love and hate, Heaven and Earth, through his twin axes. With ties to Pangu, Ymir, and Elbaph, Scopper might represent the gods who walk among mortals, forgotten, but waiting. And perhaps, when the final war comes, it will be Scopper’s axe, not Luffy’s fist, that cleaves the world anew.Also readOne Piece episode 1142: Release date and time, where to watch, and moreOne Piece episode 1141 review: Toei orchestrates epic chaos as giants arrive while Luffy attacks SaturnNami isn't just a navigator but the key to One Piece's new era