One Piece episode 1142: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

As One Piece episode 1142 draws near with eagerly awaited revelations, the Egghead Arc keeps producing explosive moments. Fans are excited to watch how the Straw Hat Pirates handle these perilous waters in the wake of the explosive events involving the Giant Warrior Pirates and Saturn's menacing presence. Originally slated for August 31, 2025, One Piece episode 1142 has been postponed till September 7, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. Shortly following the Japanese broadcast, the episode will be accessible on Crunchyroll and Netflix.One Piece episode 1142 release date and timeJapanese television will debut One Piece episode 1142 on September 7, 2025, at 11:15 PM JST. The episode has been rescheduled from its original August 31, 2025, date. Rather, on August 31, 2025, &quot;Dr. Chopper's Adventure Checkup - The Proud Dream of the Giants-&quot; (probably a recap episode) will air. Soon after the episode's Japanese premiere, viewers from other countries will be able to stream it, although availability periods will differ by location. The following time will mark the episode's global availability:Time zonesRelease DayRelease DateRelease TimePacific Daylight TimeSundaySeptember 7, 20257:15 amEastern Daylight TimeSundaySeptember 7, 202510:15 amBritish Summer TimeSundaySeptember 7, 20253:15 pmCentral European Summer TimeSundaySeptember 7, 20254:15 pmIndian Standard TimeSundaySeptember 7, 20257:45 pmPhilippine Standard TimeSundaySeptember 7, 202510:15 pmJapanese Standard TimeSundaySeptember 7, 202511:15 pmAustralia Central Standard TimeSundaySeptember 7, 202511:45 pmWhere to watch One Piece episode 1142Lyffy and Sanji (Image via Toei Animation)Fans from all over the world may watch One Piece episode 1142 on Crunchyroll or Netflix as soon as it airs in Japan. In most regions, Netflix offers simultaneous streaming; however, Crunchyroll usually uploads new episodes a few hours after the Japanese broadcast. Both platforms continue to offer the latest episodes of the Egghead Arc, ensuring global accessibility for One Piece fans.One Piece episode 1141 recapSanji and Kizaru (Image via Toei Animation)As the Giant Warrior Pirates begin their attack, Brook and Lilith move out with the Thousand Sunny, while Jinbe heads to Zoro's position, who is still facing Rob Lucci. When Luffy asks Bonney why she is crying, she refers to him as Nika, which he finds confusing. After that, Sanji battles Kizaru while Luffy assaults Saturn.They declare that their goal is now complete when Devon and Augur unexpectedly appear and are shocked to discover Saturn. Caribou shows up as they are leaving the island and begs them to take him with them.What to expect in One Piece episode 1142 (speculative)Giant Pirates as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)One Piece episode 1142 will likely show Augur's distrust of Caribou, though the latter may mention his knowledge about Poseidon and Pluton to gain favor with Blackbeard's crew. The Marines could struggle against the Pacifistas while Vice Admirals might target Bonney, potentially leading to Dorry and Brogy's intervention. Saturn may assume his Beast Form, and Kizaru could critically injure Vegapunk when Sanji attempts to flee with the scientist, possibly triggering Vegapunk's pre-recorded message that broadcasts the truth about the world.