One Piece: Why does Buggy hate Shanks so much? Explained

Buggy could be considered the luckiest character in the One Piece manga and, possibly, in anime as a whole too. He has escaped death countless times in the series, despite being among the weakest characters in One Piece.

Despite his weakness, he was still part of the great Roger Pirates. Unfortunately, he got seasick right before his crew went to claim the One Piece. The only crewmate who was ready to stay behind with Buggy was Shanks, so fans had expected them to enjoy a good relationship.

To their disappointment, however, the relationship between the duo was far from amicable, as Buggy has displayed his distaste for the redhead countless times in the anime and manga. But why does he hate a man as great as Shanks? This animosity can be traced back to the days when they worked under Roger and a hilarious encounter between these two when they were young.

Explaining the reason behind Buggy's resentment for Shanks in One Piece

Buggy hates Shanks so much because the latter ruined his plan of leaving the Roger Pirates and selling his devil fruit, the Chop-Chop fruit, to become rich when they were both part of the Roger Pirates.

As Buggy was about to make an escape, Shanks suddenly appeared before him. Buggy had to hide the fruit in his mouth, and while doing so, he swallowed it accidentally. Moreover, the treasure map in his possession was also thrown into the sea during this time, and as he jumped into the sea to retrieve it, he drowned because he was now a devil fruit wielder.

Shanks (left) and Buggy (right) as seen in One Piece anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Buggy is a selfish pirate who joined the Roger Pirates as an apprentice alongside Shanks. From the start, he was known as a greedy person, who would not hesitate to take a chance and betray his comrades for money and fame.

A few years after Buggy joined the Roger Pirates, they raided a pirate ship where they found a devil fruit valued at 100 million berries. Alongside this, Buggy got his hands on a treasure map that traced a treasure that lay deep in the sea.

Buggy's true instincts soon kicked in, and he devised a plan to leave Roger Pirates with his map and the devil fruit. He planned to sell the devil fruit for its intended price and find the treasure, using his map, to become rich.

The destined day arrived as Buggy was ready to leave the Roger Pirates on his small boat. To his misfortune, Shanks appeared before him at the eleventh hour. In the heat of the moment, Buggy shoved the devil fruit in his mouth to hide it from Shanks.

Shanks greeted him and was about to leave, but he suddenly returned to tell Buggy something else. Due to his sudden return, Buggy swallowed the devil fruit accidentally. This enraged him, and he took out his anger at Shanks for messing with him.

During this time, Buggy's treasure map had also been blown away and it fell into the ocean. Without putting any thought into it, Buggy jumped into the ocean to retrieve his only hope of becoming rich. What he wasn't aware of, however, was that devil fruit eaters lose their ability to swim. So, he drowned as expected, and Shanks had to dive into the ocean to save him.

So, this is the reason for Buggy's resentment against Shanks, the captain of the Red Head Pirates. After the Roger Pirates disbanded, Shanks offered Buggy a position in his crew, but he rejected his offer and started his own pirate crew named the Buggy Pirates.