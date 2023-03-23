One Punch Man chapter 182 proves Saitama's bald head has a tactical advantage

With the release of One Punch Man chapter 182, fans finally saw Tatsumaki stopping her fight with Saitama. By the time she realized that she messed up while calculating her power outputs, it was too late for her. She later tried to blast Saitama into space, but her weakness caused her to faint.

While Tatsumaki was out cold, she saw visions from her childhood. She remembered the time that she tried to rescue Fubuki from the Tsukuyomi, causing the latter to get her powers. When Tatsumaki finally woke up, her eyes were blinded by Saitama's bald head, which proved that the Caped Baldy's head did have a tactical advantage.

One Punch Man chapter 182: Saitama's bald head can be used to blind his opponents

As recently revealed in One Punch Man chapter 182, Saitama's bald head apparently has a great advantage. If he were to angle himself to the perfect spot, the Caped Baldy could temporarily blind his enemies through his shiny head that can reflect the sun's rays towards his opponent's eyes.

In a hilarious turn of events in One Punch Man chapter 182, Saitama can be seen unknowingly blinding Tatsumaki through his shiny head that reflects the sun's rays directly Tatsumaki's eyes. As dumb as it may sound, it is not the first time that a character from a shonen series has been shown to have the ability to temporarily blind their enemies through excessive exposure to light.

Tien Shinhan using the Solar Flare attack in Dragon Ball Z (Image via Toei Animation)

Several characters from the Dragon Ball franchise are known to use the Solar Flare attack, including the likes of Tien Shinhan, Goku, Krillin, and Cell. The technique is also known as Taiyōken, Sun Fist, or Solar Fist, and is thought to be in the Crane School by Master Shen, who was himself thought by Master Mutaito.

In the Dragon Ball franchise, the Solar Flare technique is usually used as a tactical retreat or to leave the opponent defenseless. While the opponent is trying to get their vision back, the person who activated the technique can either use the time to come up with another plan or attack to defeat their opponent or retreat from the ongoing fight.

Saitama and Tatsumaki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 182 (Image via Shueisha)

While Saitama is strong enough that he does not need such underhanded methods, it is always advantageous to have such tricks up one's sleeve. As per the prophecy seen by Shibabawa, the biggest catastrophe could lead to the end of the world. Given that the foreseen event is yet to happen, Saitama could face a strong opponent in the future.

If the Caped Baldy were to find himself in a pinch during that prophesized battle, he could use of his shiny head to temporarily blind his opponent. However, it does not seem like Saitama would do it purposely. Instead, mangaka Yusuke Murata adding this scene to One Punch Man chapter 182 could be his way of hinting at a scene that is set to happen in a future arc or fight.

For now, fans will have to wait until Yusuke Murata draws a similar scene in the future. Hopefully, fans will get to see Saitama use this technique sooner rather than later.

