One Punch Man chapter 188: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

Fans have been highly anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 188 after the events in the previous chapter left them wanting to know more about the Hero Association's illegal activities. While the manga creator, Yusuke Murata, has yet to give an update on the upcoming chapter, he publishes the manga chapters biweekly. Thus, the same can be expected for the next chapter.

The previous chapter saw the Hero Association conduct Hero Gambling, where they would fix the fights between the heroes and monsters. However, when a monster overpowered a hero during a fixed fight, Saitama came to the rescue. That's when Child Emperor told him and Genos about the association's illegal activities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and webcomic.

Genos may try to move in near Saitama's apartment in One Punch Man chapter 188

Expected release date, time, and where to read

Genos as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

If Yusuke Murata does follow his bi-weekly release pattern, One Punch Man chapter 188 is expected to be released on Thursday, May 20, 2023, at 12 am JST.

While the upcoming chapter's release date has yet to be officially confirmed, the manga creator usually releases the chapters on Thursdays at 12 am JST. This has led fans to expect that chapter 188 will be released on the above-mentioned date.

Fans can read One Punch Man chapter 188 on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website in Japanese. International fans can also access the same, however, they will have to wait a week for Viz Media's official website to release the chapter with an English translation.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 187

Child Emperor as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 187 explained in detail how the Hero Association conducted Hero Gambling. They would blackmail their heroes to act for them and take on the roles of lower-ranking heroes and fight a low-ranking monster disguised as a high-ranking monster. This allowed them to contact their sponsors and win the predetermined fights.

However, when one of these fights went off plan, Saitama came to the rescue and foiled the rigged game. Following this, Child Emperor told Saitama and Genos about Hero Gambling and how it worked. Saitama wanted to use the system to earn some money but had to let go of the opportunity to help people.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 188?

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Twitter/@R_coloring)

One Punch Man chapter 188 will most likely see Genos wanting to move close to Saitama's apartment. Despite the fact that Genos is an S-class hero, he decided to live with Saitama. However, he does not want to share his apartment, given that it is small. Hence, he might look for other ways to be close to his master.

The upcoming chapter could also focus on King. It has been some time since he appeared in the manga. The last time he was shown, he was trying to meet Saitama but failed as the Caped Baldy was busy fighting Tatsumaki during the Psycho Sisters arc.

