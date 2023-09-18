One Punch Man chapter 192: Major spoilers to expect

Fans have been anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 192 ever since the previous chapter dropped more than a week ago. While many fans choose to look into ONE's original webcomic to find out what they could expect, the introduction of new plotlines has made it difficult to predict what will actually unfold.

The previous chapter saw Sekingar and Metal Bat join the Neo Heroes after Sitch instructed them to spy on the new organization. Meanwhile, McCoy was left clueless about Sekingar's intentions. Elsewhere, King went to Bang and revealed his secret, hoping that the former S-Class Hero would train him so that he could actually become strong.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and the original webcomic.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 192?

Superalloy Darkshine might join the Neo Heroes in One Punch Man chapter 192

Superalloy Darkshine as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

As evident from the original webcomic of One Punch Man, the S-Class Hero Superalloy Darkshine could be set to join the Neo Heroes in the upcoming chapter. The hero was previously shown to be very depressed and was scared of fighting again. Thus, it seemed quite clear that he did not want to continue as a hero.

Therefore, Superalloy Darkshine is set to join the Neo Heroes as a trainer. That said, it is to be seen if the manga portrays it as the hero's personal decision or a mission undertaken by him under Sitch's commands. Hence, fans can either expect the S-Class hero to make a decision in the next chapter or Sitch to debrief him about the mission.

Bang may train King in One Punch Man chapter 192

King as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

The manga's previous chapter saw King going to Bang and declaring his biggest secret to the former S-Class Hero. Following his close call with Atomic Samurai, King no longer wanted to lie to people. Thus, he went to Bang to get himself trained. Therefore, fans can expect Bang to begin his training in the next chapter.

That said, as per the original webcomic, Bang isn't able to hear King's confession due to his "King Engine." Therefore, he would not train him, and instead, send him to his brother's dojo, Bomb. If that were to happen, fans can hope to see Bomb in One Punch Man chapter 192.

One Punch Man chapter 192 could focus on Garou and his part-time job

Garou as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Given that One Punch Man manga is currently progressing at a slower rate, fans can expect the next chapter to be comparatively mild in nature. Thus, the upcoming One Punch Man chapter could focus on Garou and his part-time job. If that were to happen, fans can expect to see how much Garou has changed since his defeat against Saitama.

While fans have observed a noticeable change in nature in him, that was only when he was next to Bang. With the upcoming chapter, fans could likely learn about Garou's nature when Bang isn't around anywhere.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.