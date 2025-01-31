One Punch Man chapter 197 redraw: Major spoilers to expect

With the release of the second redrawn chapter of One Punch Man Ninjas Arc, fans have been eagerly waiting for One Punch Man chapter 197 redraw. The previous manga chapter saw Flashy Flash reveal his past with Speed-o'-Sound Sonic in the Ninja Village.

As revealed by the S-Class Hero, his friendship with Sonic, effectively allowed him to retain his humanity that was chipped away by the Ninja Village training. Years later, he became the strongest ninja and destroyed the organization on his graduation day. Soon after, he became a Pro Hero and learned about Sonic becoming a wanted criminal.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 197 redraw?

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic could invite Flashy Flash for a fight in One Punch Man chapter 197 redraw

Flashy Flash and Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

With the manga's previous chapter revealing Flashy Flash's past with Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, as suggested by Ninjas Arc's previous rendition, One Punch Man chapter 197 redraw could see Sonic inviting Flash to fight him. The location for the fight could be the same as seen in the previous rendition, i.e., the place where the two ninjas planned on establishing their organization.

That said, it is to be seen whether Flashy Flash would again go to the location solo or if he would ask Blast and Saitama to join him this time. Fans should also note that, unlike the last rendition, Genos also learned about Flash's story this time. Hence, if Saitama were to join Flash, the Demon Cyborg might join them.

The Tenninto could make their move on Flashy Flash in One Punch Man chapter 197 redraw

The Tenninto as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As fans may remember, the Heavenly Ninja Party "The Tenninto" had approached Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, hoping to get his help to lure Flashy Flash to his desired location. However, given the possibility that Sonic might betray them, the Tennin might attack Flash and Sonic together.

This could lead to a handicap brawl that sees Flash and Sonic team up against the entire Heavenly Ninja Party. With that, fans can expect to witness some amazing fight choreography drawn by manga artist Yusuke Murata.

Saitama might prepare his vegetable strew in One Punch Man chapter 197 redraw

Saitama as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

At the end of the previous manga chapter, after Saitama heard about the tasteless stew served in the Ninja Village, he remembered that he had some broccoli and carrots left in the fridge. Hence, there is a very likely chance that the protagonist might prepare a vegetable stew in the next manga chapter.

As fans might remember, in the manga's previous rendition, Saitama refused to join Flashy Flash and Blast to fight the Tenninto and That Man as he wanted to eat some Curry Udon with Manako. This time, fans can expect Saitama to stay back again. The only difference might be that, this time he could have his eyes set on vegetable stew.

