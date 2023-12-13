One Punch Man chapter 198 raw scans: Sonic and Flashy Flash Vs. the Tenin battle intensifies

One Punch Man chapter 198, as per the leaked raw scans, is already causing a stir in the fandom because of how short it is. Writer ONE and artist Yusuke Murata have released an 11-page long chapter that has drawn criticism from some fans. However, it is worth pointing out that the series has always had a very uneven publication schedule.

One Punch Man chapter 198, due to its length, is predictably short, although not without its value. The chapter mostly focuses on Flashy Flash, Sonic, and their battle with the Tenin, which is something that most fans were looking forward to after the events of the previous chapter.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Punch Man chapter 198.

One Punch Man chapter 198 shows more of Sonic and Flashy Flash's battle with the Tenin

Expand Tweet

The most recent chapter of the series ended with a cliffhanger that featured Sonic betraying the Tenin and teaming up with Flashy Flash against the latter after what seemed to be a fight between the two childhood friends. However, One Punch Man chapter 198 goes deeper into the fight and showcases a bit more about their connection and what they can do.

It is worth pointing out that the most recent chapters featured a greater focus on the place of origin of both Flash and Sonic, how they were trained, and how this shaped their motivations to change the system in the ninja village. The recent installments have also shown ONE and Murata focusing on why these two ninjas are friends and exploring their connection.

However, it is also likely disappointing for a lot of Sonic fans, as he was somewhat taken down easily by the Tenin, with Flashy Flash having to do most of the heavy lifting in the battle. Most fans assumed that Sonic had grown stronger throughout the series, although the outcome of this battle doesn't seem to suggest that.

Flashy Flash and Sonic (Image via Shueisha)

Furthermore, there have been some questions about the short length of this chapter, which has raised eyebrows in the fandom. One Punch Man chapter 198 is not the first in the series to have fewer pages than average. However, given the current status of the manga industry when it comes to its writers and artists, there were understandable concerns for Yusuke Murata.

The main reason for the delays and the short chapters, though, is probably the detailed artwork that Murata is praised for all over the world. Anyone who has read the One Punch Man manga knows how much effort the artist has put into creating these pages, and so, it makes sense that the publication schedule could be rather uneven, all things considered.

There wasn't a lot going on in One Punch Man chapter 198 when taking everything into account. It was mostly focused on Flashy Flash and Sonic, and their battle against the Tenin, which served to give fans a bit more insight about their friendship and how strong their bond is. However, there wasn't much in terms of moving the story forward.