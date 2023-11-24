One Punch Man chapter 197 spoiler: Surprise ending to Sonic vs. Flashy Flash fight

One Punch Man chapter 197 will be quite interesting, as the previous chapter ended on a massive cliffhanger. The recent chapter involved Blast and revealed some important information that connected his former partner, God, and the Ninja Village that produced assassins like Speed-o’-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash.

It was surprising to see that Speed-o’-Sound Sonic was colluding with a group of elite ninjas from the same village that he was from. Flashy Flash seems to be the target of this newly formed organization. The chapter also revealed that Speed-o’-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash were good friends when they were younger.

However, the chapter ended with the two facing off against each other in a battle to the death. One Punch Man fans are aching to know more about the outcome of the fight, which has been revealed in the webcomic series.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from both the manga chapters as well as the webcomic chapters of the One Punch Man series.

One Punch Man chapter 197 spoilers: Outcome of the Flashy Flash vs. Sonic fight

One Punch Man chapters 116 and 117 of the webcomic series give us some insight into what we can expect in chapter 197 of the manga series. Sonic and Flashy Flash will be going all-out against each other.

However, the battle will end in a way that fans wouldn’t expect. The fight would show Flashy Flash’s superiority in skill, but it would be interrupted by the Heavenly Ninja Party. The plan was to lure Flashy Flash so that the entire team could surround him and kill him immediately.

However, it seemed like Sonic asked Flashy Flash to meet at a different place that only those two knew about. It was quite clear that Sonic wanted to settle this battle on his own without involving other members of the Heavenly Ninja Party. Every single member of the Heavenly Ninja Party will attempt to neutralize Flashy Flash in the next chapter of One Punch Man.

Flashy Flash surrounded by members of the Heavenly Ninja Party (Image via ONE)

Fans can expect chapter 197 of the One Punch Man series to dedicate at least 2-3 pages to this fight, showcasing Flashy Flash’s speed. As expected, he will be able to defeat a few members. However, with Sonic in the picture, it won’t be surprising to see Flashy Flash get overwhelmed by a barrage of attacks.

Flashy Flash and Sonic team up in the webcomic series (Image via ONE)

It is when Yusuke Murata, the manga author of One Punch Man, will capitalize on the opportunity and showcase the biggest twist in the chapter. Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, who was colluding with the Heavenly Ninja Party, will turn his back on them and help his childhood friend Flashy Flash.

The duo would team up and beat every member of the Heavenly Ninja Party. While it started with Flashy Flash fighting against Sonic, it's clear that the latter informed Flashy Flash about the resurgence of the Ninja Village leader.

Given Sonic’s backstory and his relation to Flashy Flash, it was hinted that the two were close friends. Some hoped that Flashy Flash and Sonic would reunite, it has been confirmed in the webcomic series that the two will work together.

This means Sonic and Flashy Flash will most likely assist Blast and Saitama when they face off against Blast’s former partner, Empty Void. Based on how the current arc is set up in One Punch Man, it’s quite clear that Empty Void will be the prime antagonist who will face Blast and his squad.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

