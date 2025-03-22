One Punch Man chapter 200 redraw: Major spoilers to expect

Following the release of the fifth redrawn chapter of One Punch Man's Ninjas Arc, fans patiently await the release of One Punch Man chapter 200 redraw. With the previous manga chapter initiating a team-up between Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash, the upcoming chapter is bound to see them fight the Tenninto together.

The previous chapter saw Tenninto interrupt the fight between Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flashy. Just as the Heavenly Ninja Party started doubting Sonic's allegiance, the ninja revealed how he planned on fighting Flash alone. Thus, as the Tenninto had interrupted them, Sonic and Flash teamed up to take on the Heavenly Ninja Party.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 200 redraw?

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flashy might start fighting the Tenninto in One Punch Man chapter 200 redraw

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flash as seen in One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As seen at the end of the previous chapter, just as the Tenninto made their sudden appearance, Sonic and Flash were annoyed that their fight was interrupted. Wanting to continue their battle, the two ninjas decided to team up and take down the Heavenly Ninja Party.

Hence, One Punch Man chapter 200 redraw will likely see Speed-o'-Sound Sonic and Flashy Flashy start fighting the Tenninto. While the Heavenly Ninja Party members believed they were stronger than Flash and Sonic, as suggested by the fight's previous renditions, the two ninjas might surprise them.

Saitama might investigate Speed-o'-Sound Sonic's hideout in One Punch Man chapter 200 redraw

Saitama as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

After Flashy Flash revealed his past with Speed-o'-Sound Sonic, Saitama suspected that the ninja was lonely. Hence, Saitama left Genos to meet Sonic at his hideout. The ninja had invited Saitama for a fight several times; hence, he used the address in the invitation letters to locate his hideout.

As seen in the previous chapter, when Saitama reached the location of Sonic's hideout, there was almost nobody at the location. Hence, Saitama's suspicion was likely correct, as Sonic must have been lonely living in such an isolated area. Therefore, the next chapter could see Saitama investigate the location to look for clues on Sonic's living arrangements.

"That Man" might make his appearance in One Punch Man chapter 200 redraw

That Man as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

As revealed in the manga, the Tenninto had asked Speed-o'-Sound Sonic to lure Flashy Flash to the location of his hideout. This is because "That Man" was also set to make an appearance. Amidst this, they were planning to put on a show for their leader, ambushing Flashy Flash and killing him for betraying the Ninja Village.

However, now that Sonic, Flash, and the Tenninto were at a different location, the manga could either see That Man make his appearance in the forest, i.e., the location where everyone else was fighting, or at Sonic's hideout, where he might be confronted by Saitama.

