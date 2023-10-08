One Punch Man collides with Dragon Ball as chapter 193 introduces a God of Destruction

One Punch Man chapter 193 cleverly incorporates a reference to Dragon Ball, seamlessly merging the two universes. The chapter introduces nine orbs that bear resemblance to Dragon Ball's famous Dragon Balls. These orbs referenced the 7 Dragon Balls even down to their function of sealing a dragon inside them.
The tension between Saitama and Flashy Flash reaches its peak in an intense showdown amidst the homage. Although it may initially appear as filler, this One Punch Man chapter actually delves deeper into the plot involving God. Saitama's casual remark about unknown worlds hints at the introduction of a new cast of heroes in future chapters.
Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the One Punch man manga.
One Punch Man chapter 193 parodies the Dragon Ball Series
In One Punch Man chapter 193, an interesting fusion of universes takes place as the manga cleverly pays tribute to the renowned Dragon Ball series. The chapter kicks off by introducing nine orbs that were employed to seal the Cruel Dragon, a subtle yet unmistakable homage to Dragon Ball's iconic seven Dragon Balls.
This clever reference nods to the central theme of Dragon Balls as revered artifacts with the power to summon Shenron.
However, the main significance of the references lay in the backstory of the Cruel Dragon. This transformation into a symbol of destruction subtly mirrored the concept of Dragon Ball's Gods of Destruction, particularly Beerus.
The Cruel Dragon's place as the literal embodiment of destruction stood as a subtle reference to the Gods of Destruction from Dragon Ball even though Cruel Dragon didn't last for more than a few moments in front of Saitama.
After his intense fight with the Dragon Alliance, Saitama headed back home, only to be approached by Flashy Flash seeking assistance in finding Manako. Unfortunately, Saitama couldn't recall Flashy Flash's name and dubbed him "Clavicle Smash," dismissing his plea for help.
Even with Genos stepping in to mediate, Flashy Flash remained determined, believing that Manako possessed vital information regarding the secret of God. Hoping that Saitama would join him, Flashy Flash left, but Saitama simply closed the door, leaving the persistent hero frustrated.
The clash between Flashy Flash and Saitama was an anticipated event among fans due to their vast differences in powers. Although it was expected that Saitama would emerge victorious, the aftermath of their confrontation left fans curious about what consequences could arise.
The tension between Flashy Flash and Saitama had been building up. Despite Flashy Flash's claims of being better, Saitama's casual demeanor and indifference towards him only fueled his frustration.
Eventually, Flashy Flash couldn't contain his anger any longer and confronted Saitama directly and challenged him to a duel.
The anticipation for the upcoming showdown between the two heroes is heightened due to their previous encounters during the Monster Association arc. Although they were allies at that time, readers never witnessed them engage in a direct conflict.
Final thoughts
In One Punch Man chapter 193, fans are treated to a clever fusion of the Dragon Ball universe with Saitama's world. This delightful homage to the iconic series may seem like a bridge or filler chapter, but it actually adds depth to the overarching plot involving God.
Saitama's casual comment about the existence of countless unknown worlds hints at an exciting future, possibly introducing heroes from these realms.
