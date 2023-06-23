One Punch Man cosplayer sets the stage ablaze with a perfect Tatsumaki makeover

One Punch Man has always been known for its incredibly passionate fanbase. They patiently wait for Murata sensei's updates and participate in numerous discussions every time a new chapter of a manga or webcomic is released. The same fanbase is also known for plenty of talented artists and cosplayers who contribute to the community in their own unique and creative ways.

Plenty of people dress up as certain characters from One Punch Man, keeping cosplays in mind. Many people have nailed it despite mildly exaggerated proportions. In this case, a cosplayer on Twitter who goes by the handle @SaiWestwood attempted to cosplay the S-class second-rank hero, Tatsumaki.

An impressive aspect of this cosplay is that the person in question makes the outfit themselves. Here’s how the One Punch Man fanbase reacted to Tatsumaki’s cosplay on Twitter.

One Punch Man fans go gaga over Tatsumaki cosplay

saiwestwood @SaiW_cos N!? 🫵🏻 I’ve heard that you still don’t follow my PaTreN!?🫵🏻 I’ve heard that you still don’t follow my PaTre🅾️N!? 😗🫵🏻 https://t.co/2hktyQUpWY

The Tornado of Terror, Tatsumaki, is a popular choice among numerous cosplayers. Her relatively simple outfit and significance to the plot are some of the many reasons why cosplayers wish to portray her. Additionally, the character’s popularity within the One Punch Man fanbase is another contributing factor.

The cosplayer has done a stellar job with the hair. The hairstyle and the color are quite accurate to the character shown in the anime and manga series. Only positive remarks were seen in the comments section, as fans were impressed with the result.

Furthermore, fans went on to call the cosplayer a Goddess and shared some of their favorite anime GIFs that conveyed the message they wished to share. While some were rather unpleasant, most fans just appreciated the cosplayer's efforts.

Fans were also quite surprised by how they found the time to not only cosplay their favorite characters but also make the costumes on their own. Making costumes that accurately match the outfits worn by anime characters is no easy task. Every minute detail must be given attention while creating them.

While this S-class hero's outfit is relatively simple, she has done a good job of ensuring that the cuts in the dress are of similar dimensions when compared to the anime character's. The cosplayer also stated that while creating the outfits took time, they loved doing it anyway and that it was their job.

saalle @saalle5 @SaiWestwood How can you make in time to make all these cosplays? Making outfits takes lots if time. @SaiWestwood How can you make in time to make all these cosplays? Making outfits takes lots if time.

Final thoughts

This cosplay is certainly s*xualized to a considerable degree, which isn't something everyone likes to see. That aside, the cosplay is spot-on and accurately depicts the Storm of Terror that everyone has come to love. The hair was perfect, as it accurately matched Tatsumaki. The most impressive aspect of this cosplay was that the cosplayer took the time to make the costume. Additionally, the background was an interesting choice.

Cosplayers who get their photoshoot done outdoors have limited choices with their backgrounds. However, @SaiWestwood's choice was spot on, and it complimented the character they were portraying. The photographer utilized the lines' flow in the image to give it a hint of dynamism. The end result of this effort was fantastic, and the fans' reaction to it is proof of that.

Stay tuned for more One Punch Man anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes