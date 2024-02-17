One Punch Man creator's cryptic illustration teases Blast's ultimate fear

One Punch Man chapter 201 had the entire fanbase excited as we finally saw the antagonist make his entrance. Flashy Flash and Sonic seemed to be giving their best against him, and the chapter ended on a massive cliffhanger, with Flash potentially getting tricked by God.

With everything that was shown in the latest chapter of the One Punch Man series, fans are trying to look for clues to know more about God. This mysterious entity has been lurking around from the Monsters Association arc, and we have yet to see his full powers. So far, fans have only seen a few characters borrow a very small portion of his powers.

Yusuke Murata sent the fandom into a frenzy as he recently took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to upload a new illustration. This cryptic illustration seems to be teasing the presence of God. Let’s take a closer look at the latest post and attempt to uncover the truth behind the image.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the One Punch Man manga. Additionally, this article is speculative in nature.

One Punch Man: Attempting to decrypt Murata’s latest illustration

As stated earlier, Yusuke Murata recently uploaded an image on X. While the illustration seems quite vague, there is one element in the image that can be identified with absolute certainty - the background pf the picture features a rather fleshy and mysterious object.

This is God. An interesting angle to this illustration would involve Empty Void. He was Blast’s former partner who ended up taking God’s help. One of the assumptions is that this illustration could be the result of Empty Void’s actions. He is a genjutsu user, which means he utilizes the power of illusions while fighting his enemies.

As per the One Punch Man manga chapters, Empty Void’s manipulation isn’t just visual in nature. He can utilize a psychic wave that finds the target’s biggest fears and amplifies it massively.

This illustration could be a visual representation of Blast’s fears. We know that he is someone who constantly travels through multiple dimensions, taking on various threats that could potentially alter and end the very existence of various planets.

In the illustration, we can see a massive structure crumbling down. The first assumption was that it was the Heroes Association HQ. However, Murata confirmed that this wasn’t the case. This means, this could be another similar HQ building, except that it houses some of the strongest interdimensional heroes.

Blast and his comrades as seen in the Monsters Association arc (Image via Shueisha/Yusuke Murata and ONE)

In the Monsters Association arc, we saw silhouettes of figures who were Blast’s partners. Perhaps, this could be an association that was formed by people like Blast who fight God and keep him at bay in the One Punch Man series.

Blast’s biggest fear could be the fall of his comrades, and God emerging victorious. If this is the case, God would become an unstoppable threat that nobody can take on.

This could result in an armageddon-like event with the destruction of every single life that Blast has ever known. However, we urge the fanbase to wait for the official announcement by Yusuke Murata to understand the complete context of this One Punch Man illustration.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.