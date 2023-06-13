One Punch Man creator's web-woven illustration of Spider-Verse leaves the fandom spellbound

Yusuke Murata, the manga artist responsible for One Punch Man has created a name for himself in the past few years. His adaptation of the webcomic chapters has skyrocketed the popularity of the series. His technical prowess in drawing allows him to create consistent top-tier art that very few manga artists are capable of.

The recent popularity of Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse, which is being lauded for its excellent animation, seems to have grabbed the attention of Yusuke Murata as well. The manga artist recently drew characters from the aforementioned movie and uploaded it on Twitter. Needless to say, the entire One Punch Man fanbase loved the end result.

One Punch Man: Twitter goes berserk over Yusuke Murata’s Across the Spiderverse-inspired artwork

Yusuke Murata drew some of the main characters from the aforementioned movie. Miles Morales is the main focus of this illustration. With him were Gwen Stacy and Jake Johnson in the foreground. In the background, we could see some of the other characters like Noir Spiderman.

PridefulSin 🪼 @ReignOfPride Murata (One Punch Man artist) can draw anything because this Spider-Verse illustration is just beautiful Murata (One Punch Man artist) can draw anything because this Spider-Verse illustration is just beautiful https://t.co/3lz5tbMZhT

The illustration not only paid homage to the movie, but was also reflective of Murata's own art style. This artwork and his One Punch Man chapters are proof that very few artists can put out illustrations of such high order.

Furthermore, it is also now clear that the manga artist is a big fan of the Spider-Man series since he has done numerous illustrations in the past as well.

As expected, fans could not stop gushing about the illustration on social media.

Arjun 웃 @Arjun_Br @ReignOfPride murata is a HUGE spider-man fan he’s done so many SPIDERMAN drawings and they’re all incredible @ReignOfPride murata is a HUGE spider-man fan he’s done so many SPIDERMAN drawings and they’re all incredible

Ricky @frost_tg @ReignOfPride Murata art style is godly, if God ever needs heaven to be drawn he would have asked murata and if he needs hell he would ask junji ito @ReignOfPride Murata art style is godly, if God ever needs heaven to be drawn he would have asked murata and if he needs hell he would ask junji ito

The One Punch Man fanbase also made an interesting observation. Gwen Stacy resembles Tatsumaki in this illustration. The beloved S-class hero would look exactly like Gwen Stacy if she had a different hairstyle and body proportions.

One fan, in particular, also stated that Gwen Stacy looked like she was Tatsumaki cosplaying the character. Needless to say, fans loved this pseudo-cameo appearance of their favorite S-class hero.

Paman Preng @preng_23

Gwen tatsumaki & compact version of Superalloy Darkshine @ReignOfPride Can't unseeGwen tatsumaki & compact version of Superalloy Darkshine @ReignOfPride Can't unseeGwen tatsumaki & compact version of Superalloy Darkshine

EDBINKS @EDBINKSss @ReignOfPride Lmao gwen stacy looks tatsumaki cosplaying as gwen stacy @ReignOfPride Lmao gwen stacy looks tatsumaki cosplaying as gwen stacy

Another interesting fact about Murata is that he is a big pop-culture aficionado, and doesn't limit himself to the medium of manga and anime. He has also uploaded illustrations of Super Mario and Back To The Future.

Other popular Spider-Man artworks done by the One Punch Man mangaka

In another illustration, Murata not only drew Spider-Man and Iron Man together, but also made a reference to the Father-Son Kamehameha from the Dragon Ball series. Murata also drew Dr. Octavius and Spider-Man in a way that resembled the art style of the original comic.

Shiny Manager of Soap #FlyHighDan @shiny244 [THREAD]



Spider Man drawn by Yusuke Murata (One Punch Man manga artist)



First picture also seems to be a reference to the Father Son Kamehameha [THREAD]Spider Man drawn by Yusuke Murata (One Punch Man manga artist)First picture also seems to be a reference to the Father Son Kamehameha https://t.co/KHYp6q6fjh

In another illustration, we could see Spider-Man from various universes. The highlight is Spider-Man 2099 who has an extremely aggressive character design. That, paired with the One Punch Man mangaka's art style, certainly makes for a great combination.

Yusuke Murata has proven his skill time and again. Whenever he uploads illustrations on Twitter, the entire anime and manga community comes together to marvel at his work. It certainly isn't common to see anime and manga artists take up subjects belonging to western cartoons. However, this was an absolute delight and the fans' reaction speaks volumes regarding this collaboration.

