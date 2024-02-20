One Punch Man: Did Garou become a good guy? Explained

The One Punch Man series has given fans plenty of characters to root for. The original webcomic is going strong, and fans can expect new characters to be introduced at various junctures of the story, who are both good and evil in nature.

While there are plenty of heroes in the series, there are a couple of well-written antagonists as well. One such character is the Hero Hunter Garou. However, those who have watched the anime were only briefly introduced to the character.

Fans who haven’t read the manga or the original webcomic, seem to have one question in mind - did Garou become a good guy in One Punch Man? To understand whether or not Garou became a good guy, it is important to take a look at the conclusion of the Monsters Association arc in the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga chapters.

Did Garou become good in One Punch Man?

In short, yes, Garou became a good in the One Punch Man series. The only reason he opposed the heroes was because he wanted to fight for the underdogs. The ones who bullied him in school all loved heroes, so he liked that one of the villains in the TV show became a monster and fought for a righteous cause. This put Garou on an evil path, and he went around hunting down heroes.

In the Monsters Association arc, Garou almost submits himself to God, who tricked him into borrowing his powers. However, since he didn’t fully accept God’s powers, he wasn’t completely in God’s control. This new set of powers made him so strong that he could understand the flow and workings of energy. It allowed him to recreate nuclear fission in his attacks, and he also created portals during his fight against Saitama.

However, there was a point of no return for Garou. In the Monsters Association arc, he managed to kill Genos. The nuclear fission also put others at risk, and most likely killed other heroes who were bystanders as well.

Garou realized everything that he had done and taught Saitama to go back in time. This allowed the Caped Baldy to reach a point before his comrades were killed, and he then proceeded to defeat Garou in the One Punch Man series.

After Garou was defeated, he realized everything that he had done wrong. In fact, Bang even accompanied Garou to all the places where he wanted to apologize for causing an inconvenience. Towards the end of the Monsters Association arc of the One Punch Man series, Garou became a good guy.

However, his passion for strength and martial arts didn’t die. His goal became to train with the likes of his master and Saitama in order to get strong without the monsterization. Garou always had good in him, and this was teased from the very beginning.

He helped Tareo avoid getting bullied and cared for him quite a bit. Garou, in the One Punch Man series, always wanted to fight for the little guy, which is why it will be interesting to see what he would do if he was summoned by the Heroes Association against a stronger foe.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2024 progresses.