One Punch Man manga's latest chapter delves into Hero Association's enigmatic society

One Punch Man manga chapter 188 has been released, and fans are incredibly excited by the introduction of a new character. A female character who is a blood relative of one of Atomic Samurai’s colleagues made her first appearance. This chapter didn’t focus on action but gave a few deuteragonists some much-deserved screen time.

Atomic Samurai is arguably one of the best, if not the best, swordsmen in the One Punch Man anime and manga series. Fans also noticed that Atomic Samurai had his proteges seeking to perfect the art of swordsmanship. It was obvious that Atomic Samurai was either the leader of a group that trained talented swordsmen or part of a council that involved some of the best swordsmen in the series.

In One Punch Man season 2, Atomic Samurai and other members of this organization convened to discuss a strategy to kill Garou. But what was this organization in the anime series?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga.

One Punch Man manga: The Council of Swordmasters and some of its prominent members

This organization is called The Council of Swordmasters. It comprised five key members - Atomic Samurai, originally known as Kamikaze, Nichirin, Amahare, Zanbai, and Haragiri.

Among them, only Atomic Samurai and Nichirin are alive. Fuhrer Ugly killed Amahare and Zanbai in the Monster Association arc. Haragiri was killed by Atomic Samurai when the former underwent monsterization before deciding to join the Monsters Association.

Atomic Samurai

Atomic Samurai is arguably the strongest and one of the most important members of the council. He is an S-class hero who played an important role in defeating Melgazard when Boros entered Earth.

He has exceptional skills with the sword and even managed to cut Homeless Emperor’s energy spheres to pieces and decapitate Golden Sperm’s arm in the One Punch Man manga. He was able to do this with his skill and due to the Sun Blade Nichirin gave him.

Nichirin

Nichirin in One Punch Man manga chapter 188 (Image via Shueisha/Yusuke Murata)

A master swordsman, Nichirin was responsible for training the popular A-class hero, Spring Mustachio. He also has an interesting item known as the mythical pearl, which allows him access to the Sun Blade that the council protects.

Despite his old age, Nichirin split the ground with his sword. In chapter 188 of One Punch Man manga, he tossed an apple in the air and made a quick succession of slashes that cut the rocks present behind the apple. However, the fruit was intact. His slash was so fast that it didn’t open up the cuts in the apple.

Amahare, Zanbai and Haragiri

From Left: Haragiri, Amahare, and Zanbai (Image via J.C. Staff)

Amahare and Zanbai were great swordsmen who helped the heroes by taking on Fuhrer Ugly. However, Zanbai was killed by Fuhrer Ugly’s acid. Amahare, unfortunately, witnessed his comrade’s death. He also sacrificed himself to save Atomic Samurai and Nichirin when Fuhrer Ugly unleased Full Body Melting Punch.

Amahare’s sacrifice did not go in vain, as Fuhrer Ugly was defeated in the manga eventually. Haragiri was killed during the anime's second season when he underwent the monsterization procedure. Atomic Samurai killed him with relative ease before Haragiri harmed anyone else.

In the latest chapter of One Punch Man manga, it looks like two new members were about to join the council. Yuta, Amahare’s daughter, and Zanbai’s son, Shido, were ready to avenge their fathers. It will be interesting to see how the One Punch Man manga progresses.

