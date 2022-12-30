One Punch Man: Saitama might have already found his match

For years, One Punch Man has delighted the animanga community with a hero with no renowned lineage or powers so mighty that no one can defeat him. The series is the ultimate conceivable parody of the big shonen manga that readers are accustomed to. Saitama, the protagonist of the franchise, attributes his abilities to his rigorous training, causing his hair to fall out. Although the explanation is difficult for readers and even the characters in the manga to accept, it is the very subversiveness of this series.

However, the most pressing question for One Punch Man fans is whether anyone will be able to defeat Saitama. To answer this question, there is indeed a fan theory that suggests that Caped Baldy may be defeated in the near future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man series.

One Punch Man fan theory uses Egyptian myth to suggest that Saitama may have to admit defeat after all

Background to the fan theory

On YouTube, a popular One Punch Man fan theorist named Zhoniin has chalked up a detailed link between Egyptian mythology and the story of Caped Baldy. The particular myth is about Ra's secret name, which they believe in is important in predicting Saitama's ultimate enemy.

According to the myth, Ra, the Egyptian Sun God, was known by many names, but there was one he kept secret. Knowing the hidden name of one of the Egyptian pantheon's most powerful Gods grants one power over him as well as the world he created.

Isis desired that power for either Horace or Osiris, depending on which version of the myth. She made a clay serpent out of Ra's saliva and directed it to bite him. Although the poison made Ra powerless, all the other Gods came to his aid, including the cunning Isis. As a result, she eventually succeeded in obtaining Ra's secret name in exchange for returning his powers.

Who could be Saitama’s Isis?

The One Punch Man theorist claims that there is enough evidence to show that Saitama represents Ra, Psykos represents Isis, and God and Drive Knight represents Osiris and Horace, respectively. The theory further goes on to say that there is a possibility that Psykos will do something akin to poisoning Saitama. She is highly manipulative and a formidable antagonist who fits the theory perfectly.

Additionlly, the fan theorist believes that Psykos will eventually join forces with Drive Knight to recreate Orochi. They will seek to defeat Saitama with the data that Dr. Kuseno obtained from him.

However, the data was incomplete because Saitama was forced to leave midway due to an attack. This data could be analogous to Ra's secret name, granting anyone complete control over him. As a result, Psykos and Drive Knight would want to extract the remaining data by any means.

They will then allegedly use this information to create Orochi and resurrect God, who serves as a stand-in for Osiris in the story. However, according to the One Punch Man theorist, Saitama will regain his powers due to Fubuki's healing. While the theory is speculative, it remains to be seen if this is the case for Caped Baldy or what will happen next in the manga.

Final thoughts on the theory

Saitama, as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Most manga theories are way off the mark, but for them to exist and be circulated, they do not have to be credible. However, in the case of the One Punch Man Egyptian theory, which has recently gained popularity, it appears to be quite legitimate.

Most importantly, it does not interfere with the basic premise of the story. There is no hidden source of power being revealed, as Saitama is merely a symbolic analogy for Ra and not deriving his powers from the Sun God. However, the theory still needs to predict what this secret information is and how it will be used against Saitama.

