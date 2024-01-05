One Punch Man Season 3 all but confirmed after cryptic tweet from Genos' VA

One Punch Man season 3 has been shrouded in mystery for quite some time. The production of the anime series was announced way back in 2022, and since then, the fanbase hasn’t received any announcements. Therefore, fans have resorted to relying on leakers for information on platforms such as Twitter, but even that has spelled disappointment now due to no confirmation from the former.

However, recently, a tweet from the Japanese voice actor of Genos, Saito Ishikawa, has excited the fanbase. Ishikawa took to Twitter to update the manga and anime community about the anime titles that he has worked on, which are scheduled to be released this year.

Among the list is One Punch Man season 3, which means the highly anticipated third season will likely be released either this year or next. Let’s take a closer look at the tweet and understand the implications of it.

One Punch Man season 3: Tweet from Genos' VA gives fans a glimmer of hope

Genos’ voice actor, Saito Ishikawa, tweeted a host of projects that he has worked on and mentioned them under a category titled “scheduled to appear”. Under that category, he mentioned My Hero Academia season 7 (voiced Iida Tenya), Quality Assurance in Another World (voiced Haga), and One Punch Man season 3 (voiced Genos), among other projects.

There are two possibilities based on this tweet. As stated earlier, most of the anime shows are slated to release in 2024. Since One Punch Man season 3 has been clubbed with the above-stated, the anime may be released sometime in Fall 2024.

The sheer fact that he has mentioned One Punch Man season 3 implies that a good amount of the animation has already been completed. The reason for this assumption is that voice actors can only work after the episodes are animated completely or to a large degree.

Another possibility is that the third season of the anime series will be released sometime in 2025. Certain anime titles have been mentioned in the tweet whose release dates have not been confirmed. Therefore, it is also possible that the release could be extended to 2025.

If this is the case, fans can expect the third installation of One Punch Man in Winter 2025. At the moment, fans are still anxiously waiting to learn about the animation studio responsible for the production of season 3. With that said, we urge the fanbase to patiently wait for official sources to confirm the release window of One Punch Man season 3.

What to expect in One Punch Man season 3?

Fans are in for a treat since it will be adapting one of the most exciting and action-packed arcs in the series, - Monsters Association arc. Garou will definitely be the focus of this season, and fans will be introduced to new villains.

They will also get to witness the leader of the Monsters Association go all-out and showcase their abilities in the upcoming season of the series. The likelihood of adapting the entire arc is low since it has about 93 chapters in total. Fans can expect some of the best fights in the upcoming season of the anime series.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.