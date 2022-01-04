One Punch Man: Why does Saitama not have hair?

One Punch Man is arguably one of the most popular shonen anime and manga series around. Ever since the anime was released, fans have been wondering why Saitama is bald.

One Punch Man is a show where logic is absent in every aspect. Saitama’s reason for going bald is just as bizarre as the show's premise. This article will explain why the hero lost his hair.

One Punch Man: Why is Saitama bald?

Saitama is the strongest character in One Punch Man. This individual wanted to become a hero for fun and through a rigorous workout routine, he ended up becoming one of the strongest beings the world has ever seen.

The protagonist of One Punch Man was a young man who failed in multiple job interviews. After saving the life of a young kid, he decided to become a hero. In that endeavor, Saitama wanted to improve his endurance and strength.

He persisted with a mind-boggling routine of 100 pushups, 100 sit ups, 100 squats and 10 kilometers of running. Apparently, this workout regime is the reason why he went bald.

When he explained this to Genos, the latter was dumbfounded. Given his training, he should have great cardiovascular endurance, but ends up having enough strength to kill a galactic powerhouse like Boros with ease.

Saitama's persistence resulted in mind-boggling strength

Garou is probably one of the strongest villains after Boros. He is a devout warrior who spent all his life perfecting all the techniques in various martial art forms. In addition to that, he spent years training every part of his body to generate that much strength.

He has clearly trained way harder and longer than Saitama, yet his strength is nowhere near the Caped Baldy’s level. However, that is why the show garnered incredible success and plaudits. It doesn’t adhere to the same structure that a typical shonen series sticks to.

It will be interesting to see how the manga and anime progresses and whether they will introduce a character who could give Saitama a good fight.

