Orihime's revamped look in Bleach TYBW sends fans' hearts aflutter

The release of Bleach TYBW episode 21, titled The Headless Star, proved to be a testament to the immaculate production of Studio Pierrot. Here, fans witnessed several iconic panels being brought to life, including the entrance of Orihime Inoue and Yasutora Sado/Chad into the Seireitei.

After intense training at the Hueco Mundo, Ichigo's friends, Orihime and Chad, finally entered the area to face the Quincies. However, for the time being, fans have pushed the theme of warfare aside and can't help marveling at the revamped look of Orihime.

It's undeniable that Orihime is one of the major characters in Bleach. With his artistic strokes in the reimagined Orihime Inoue in the Thousand-Years Blood War arc, Tite Kubo, the writer and illustrator of Bleach, presented her in a new attire. Evidently, Studio Pierrot didn't miss out on the details while animating Orihime in the latest episode.

Orihime Inoue entry in the latest episode of Bleach TYBW wearing new dress makes fans go gaga over her

As a mangaka, Tite Kubo has shown its inclination towards inserting the contemporary popular fashion choices. Whether it be the style of the 2000s or showing clothes of fantastical nature, he loves to incorporate them into his manga to make his characters look outstanding. This has particularly been seen in characters like Ichigo Kurosaki, Byakuya Kuchiki, Renji, and Rukia, who have appeared in different outfits in Bleach TYBW throughout.

However, it seems that the new character design of Orihime Inoue in the latest episode of Bleach TYBW has taken the crown jewel, with numerous fans complementing Orihime's new dress. Although her ensemble may look slightly revealing, there's no doubt about that Orihime looks as gorgeous as ever wearing it.

Orihime as seen in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

Interestingly, it will be later revealed in the series that Orihime wore the outfit at the suggestion of Kisuke Urahara, who promised her that Ichigo Kurosaki would be captivated seeing her in that new dress. As seen in the episode of Bleach TYBW, the orange-haired fullbringer looks fascinating wearing the brand-new outfit. However, she would get embarrassed by Ichigo's reaction to her new dress later on.

Episode 8 exhibited Orihime and Chad appearing in the Seireitei to help Ichigo and save the Soul Society. After training at Hueco Mundo, Orihime enhanced her powers even further and vowed to protect Ichigo Kurosaki. Most importantly, she wanted to fight beside Ichigo.

Since the substitute Soul Reaper had saved her on numerous occasions, Orihime wished to do the same. She wanted to be there with Ichigo and fight the adversaries with him. To accomplish this, she underwent a training to become stronger.

Orihime using her shield in Bleach TYBW (Image via Pierrot)

The episode saw Orihime rejecting her Santen Kesshun to cast a shield against the Heilig Pfeil of Uryu Ishida. Having seen Uryu's betrayal, she tried to be there for Ichigo and help him recover.

Tite Kubo has drawn the Thousand Year Blood-War version of Orihime's clothing with immaculate precision, and fans were happy to see that Studio Pierrot had done justice in capturing the artistic strokes of the author. Moreover, the majestic entrance of Orihime created a flutter in fans' hearts. Many fans of Orihime were excited to see their favorite character returning to the main action in full glory after a long time.

