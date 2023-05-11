Oshi no Ko anime finally introduces Kana Arima's rival

Oshi no Ko anime is progressing quite well, and the fifth episode gave a brief look into the new dating reality show Aqua signed up for. Kana Arima has also managed to captivate the fanbase with her comedic timing and her good looks. Episodes 3, 4, and 5 of the Oshi no Ko anime put her in the spotlight, and she has been well-received by the fanbase. As evident from the latest events, it is quite clear that she is head over heels for Aqua Hoshino.

Sadly, his attitude towards Kana Arima is the same as he is with everyone else - distant and cold. That being said, she doesn’t really know how Aqua feels about her. She hopes that one day Aqua will fall in love with her. Moreover, her infatuation with Aqua began when the two acted in a small-time shojo manga adaptation where the latter played as the stalker.

He not only impressed Kana with his acting abilities but also set up the scene perfectly for Kana to shine. This played a role in increasing Kana’s popularity and the audience’s perception of the show. However, Kana Arima now has a rival that was briefly introduced in episode 5 of Oshi no Ko anime.

Disclaimer: This article contains massive spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko anime briefly introduced Akane Kurokawa in episode 5

The latest episode gave Oshi no Ko anime-only fans some insight into the new show that Aqua Hoshino signed up for. He is in a dating reality show that comprises of six high school students, including himself. The show revolves around the relationships that these six people build over the course of the season.

The show sees three girls as contestants - Yuki Sumi, Akane Kurokawa, and MEM-cho. Here, Akane Kurokawa is introduced, who is a second-year high school student with a quiet demeanor. However, as per the manga, she will soon be Kana Arima’s rival in the Oshi no Ko anime.

MizuSawa @EmiIiaSupremacy I’m sick, Aqua is a DEMON for using Akane like this I’m sick, Aqua is a DEMON for using Akane like this 😭 https://t.co/bL33ssfJDl

In the manga, there is a point when Akane initiates a false rivalry with Yuki Sumi on the My Love With A Star Begins Now dating show. She scratches her face on an impulse that creates a wave of hatred online. The messages she receives are so full of hate that Akane decides to end her life. Moments before doing so, Aqua saves and embraces her. He tells her that everything will be fine. Soon, the producers and Aqua work in tandem to way the supporters back in her favor.

As such, Aqua Hoshino saves her life as well as her reputation. However, the young girl mistakes her feelings of gratitude for romantic feelings. Aqua, being the manipulative person that he is, views her as someone who can help him with his revenge on the person that killed his mother. Aqua and Akane kiss towards the end of the show, after which they proceed to date in professional capacity.

天下無双•宮内蛍 @real_hotaru Animation team either hates akane or they're gonna really glam her up when she falls in love with aqua Animation team either hates akane or they're gonna really glam her up when she falls in love with aqua https://t.co/WNCiRBuxpK

Kana Arima’s feelings for Aqua have been quite clear in the series, but watching Aqua kiss someone else in the LoveNow show certainly didn’t sit well with Kana Arima. Given how the show progresses, she takes note of Akane and considers her as her love rival.

Stay tuned for more Oshi no Ko anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes