Oshi no Ko chapter 138: Hikaru Kamiki makes his move as he sponsors the "15-Year Lie" movie

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 138, the manga saw Taiki Himekawa reveal his intention to make amends for what his parents had done. Surprisingly, elsewhere, his biological father Hikaru Kamiki planned on becoming a sponsor for the "15-Year Lie" movie.

The previous chapter saw Director Gotanda decide to use Ruby Hoshino's adlib scene. He believed that her extra scene helped explain why Ai was such a strong idol. Additionally, the manga chapter saw Ruby and Kana make amends and become friends again.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 138: Himekawa plans to amend his parents' actions

Frill Shiranui and Mem-Cho as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 138 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 138, titled Amends, opened with Aqua being invited by Taiki Himekawa for a car ride. Joining them were Frill Shiranui and Mem-Cho. Apparently, Himekawa got his new expensive car delivered recently, which is why he wanted to take someone for a ride.

While he wanted to invite Kana Arima and others as well, they were going through some stuff, which is why he avoided asking them. As for Taiki's car, Mem-Cho was worried that he would damage it, although Himekawa was pretty confident about his driving skills. Additionally, he was certain that he could cover up the damage if they were to get into an accident.

Taiki Himekawa's car after its accident (Image via Shueisha)

Funnily enough, Taiki Himekawa ended up hitting a light pole with his car, thereby damaging it. Hence, they needed to call the police and had to get it towed away for repairs. In the meantime, Frill casually shared how Himekawa and Aqua were brothers, and Mem-Cho was shocked to hear it. Soon after, Aqua explained that he and Himekawa were half-brothers.

With this information revealed, Himekawa shared how he took on his role knowingly and wanted to make amends for the mistakes his parents made. Nevertheless, he was much more saddened due to his minor accident.

Taiki Himekawa as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 138 (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, Producer Kaburagi Masaya was in a meeting with Hikaru Kamiki. Hikaru seemingly wanted to become a sponsor for the "15-Year Lie" movie. Even though he knew what the movie was about, he wanted to put money into production. Moreover, Kamiki seemingly hadn't given his permission to use his name in the film, which is why he is set to be referred to as "Boy A" in the movie.

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 138

Oshi no Ko chapter 138 saw Hikaru Kamiki make his move. While the character has been absent for a long time, he has been the center of the movie arc, given how the film is meant to explain his acts in the past.

Hikaru Kamiki as seen in Oshi no Ko chapter 138 (Image via Shueisha)

With his involvement in the production of the film, he may likely try to influence the film's story or manipulate his two sons - Himekawa and Aqua - into taking an alternate direction. That could be the reason why the recent chapter saw the two half-brothers spend time together.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what Hikaru wants to do as the film's sponsor.