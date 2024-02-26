Oshi no Ko Chapter 142 spoilers: Aqua agrees to perform the controversial scene with Ruby

Oshi no Ko chapter 142 is set to be released on Thursday, February 29, 2024. However, a few days prior to its official release, the chapter's spoilers arrived online. With the film soon set to shoot Ai and Hikaru's kissing scene, the upcoming chapter is set to focus on everyone's perspective about the same.

The manga's previous chapter hinted at Airi Himekawa's past and how the entertainment industry made use of women. Following that, the manga hinted at Ruby and Aqua soon having to play Ai and Hikaru's kissing scene. Frill was impressed at Ruby for wanting to do it, while Kana was disgusted from thinking about it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 142 spoilers: Ruby suggests Aqua to practice the scene with her

Kana Arima as seen in the Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

As hinted by Oshi no Ko chapter 142 spoilers, the upcoming chapter is majorly set to focus on each of the character's thoughts about the inevitable kissing scene between siblings - Aqua and Ruby Hoshino.

As revealed in the previous chapter, Kana Arima was disgusted by the thought of Aqua kissing her sister, hence she was angry that the film's creators had given their green light for the kissing scene. Meanwhile, Miyako Saitou, who was Ruby and Aqua's adoptive mother, had mixed feelings about the scene.

Expand Tweet

Mem-Cho was seemingly interested in seeing the scene happen and endorsed the same to Aqua. That's when Aqua seemingly suggests to the film's creators that they only do a chin kiss. However, the film's scriptwriters Yoriko Kichijouji and Abiko Samejima expressed that they wanted Aqua to do a proper kissing scene. Hence, Aqua seemingly agreed to perform the controversial scene with her sister.

Oshi no Ko chapter 142 spoilers later saw Ruby confronting Aqua alone when he was on a balcony. She asked her brother to take responsibility for her first kiss. However, Aqua was evidently hesitant about kissing his twin sister.

Expand Tweet

Ruby Hoshino then suggests Aqua imagine her as her previous incarnation, Sarina Tendouji. She seemingly also set up a setting for Aqua to imagine. Ruby asked Aqua to imagine her as 18-year-old Sarina who had survived cancer. Meanwhile, she herself would think of him as his previous incarnation Doctor Gorou Amamiya. Nevertheless, Aqua wasn't sure if that would work.

Right after, Oshi no Ko chapter 142 spoilers saw Ruby suggesting Aqua to practice kissing with her unless he disliked the idea.

"Let's practice kissing now, Sensei. Unless you dislike the idea?"

Final thoughts on Oshi no Ko chapter 142 spoilers

Oshi no Ko chapter 142 spoilers saw Ruby showing her eagerness to kiss her old crush Gorou Amamiya. While Ruby's intentions seem clear, the truth remains that in this incarnation, both Ruby and Aqua are twin siblings. Hence, despite their past in their previous lives, Aqua is having a tough time dealing with the situation.

It's not just him, even Miyako and Kana are shown to be displeased about it. Hence, Aqua could think up a solution in the upcoming chapter. Unfortunately, there is a break next week.

Will Ai be reincarnated in Oshi No Ko?

Who is Kana Arima in Oshi no Ko?