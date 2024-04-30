Oshi no Ko chapter 148: Major spoilers to expect

Oshi no Ko chapter 148 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 12 am JST. Unfortunately, the magazine is on a break this week due to Golden Week, delaying the manga chapter's release. Hence, fans who do not wish to wait that long can check out the list of developments that could take place in the upcoming chapter.

The previous chapter saw Ruby Hoshino speaking to Hikaru Kamiki. She did not know that the man she was speaking to was her father, and revealed her issues and dreams to him. Just as it seemed like Hikaru had set his eyes on Ruby, Akane arrived to take Ruby away from him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 148?

Oshi no Ko chapter 148 will mark the beginning of a new arc

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

With the end of the Movie Arc, Oshi no Ko manga will likely start the next story arc in chapter 148. The previous arc ended with the conclusion of the filming of the "15-Year Lie" movie. Thus, the upcoming story arc will likely focus on the movie's release.

With Aqua's long plan of exacting revenge on his father Hikaru Kamiki inching toward its end, fans can expect him to go through some turmoil. Nevertheless, the story arc's main focus is bound to be on the film's staff ,as they make sure to distribute the film to as many theaters as possible.

Akane Kurokawa may reveal the stranger's identity to Ruby Hoshino in Oshi no Ko chapter 148

Ruby and Akane as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

While Ruby Hoshino had no clue who she was talking to at the shrine, Akane Kurokawa knew that it was Ruby's father Hikaru Kamiki. Considering that the manga chapter had a minor time skip to the end of filming, it has been some time since the father and daughter met, but Akane could still reveal the stranger's identity to Ruby in the next chapter.

That said, there is also a possibility that Akane would not tell Ruby about the stranger's identity but convey to Aqua about Ruby's surprise confrontation with their father. This development will likely push Aqua to the edge, as he may become fueled to exact revenge on his biological father for secretly meeting his sister.

Hikaru Kamiki may confront Kaburagi Masaya in Oshi no Ko chapter 148

Hikaru Kamiki as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

The manga's previous chapter saw Hikaru Kamiki speaking to Fuyuko Niino about the movie. He was concerned that while the movie was about to reveal the truth behind his actions, he was being referred to as "Boy A." This act will likely lead to fans causing havoc on social media to learn Boy A's real identity. Such developments are very likely to break Hikaru Kamiki mentally.

Therefore, Hikaru may likely go to Kaburagi Masaya to speak to him. He had previously met with the producer, wanting to contribute to the film. Their interaction at the time wasn't revealed entirely. Hence, fans may likely learn something new in Oshi no Ko chapter 148.

