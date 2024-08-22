Oshi no Ko Chapter 159: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 159 is set to be released on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 12 AM JST. The manga series will be going on a one-week break. Hence, the upcoming chapter will be released in the next week. Oshi no Ko manga is available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus.

The previous chapter saw the B-Komachi live tour proceed further towards the final performance on Christmas Day. During this, Niino rejected Hikaru's request to surrender to the police. Instead, she identified Ruby as a threat to her Ai's idol legacy. Hence, on the day of the Christmas performance, Niino stabbed Ruby.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 159 release date and time

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Oshi no Ko chapter 159 will be released on Wednesday, September 4, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 12 AM JST.

Trending

The difference in release date is due to the manga's simulrelease schedule that sees the manga release its chapters at the same time worldwide. Unfortunately, with the manga on a break, fans will have to wait an extra week for the chapter to be dropped.

Oshi no Ko chapter 159 will be released at these times internationally:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday September 4 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Wednesday September 4 British Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday September 4 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Wednesday September 4 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday September 4 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday September 4 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Thursday September 5 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday September 5

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 159?

Akane and Ruby as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 159 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus services. The service is available as both a mobile application and a website, however, both platforms work very differently.

The website only allows fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free, while all other chapters are inaccessible. As for mobile application, fans can read all chapters for free, albeit one will need to purchase a premium membership to read chapters other than the first three and the latest three repeatedly.

Oshi no Ko chapter 158 Recap

Fuyuko Niino as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 158, titled 'Jewel,' saw Fuyuki Niino watching one of B-Komachi's live tour performances. During this, she realized how close Ruby Hoshino was to surpassing her mother Ai as an idol.

The manga later saw Akane and Ruby discuss the trials and tribulations of being an idol. While Ruby Hoshino was a great idol, unlike other fields, idol career was short-lived. Thus, the only way to retain one's position as a jewel was to become part of fans' memories.

Following that, the manga saw Hikaru Kamiki asking Fuyuko Niino to surrender to the police with him. However, Niino rejected this as she didn't think things could go back to normal after they killed Ryosuke. Right after, Niino shifted the blame to Ruby and stabbed her on the morning of Christmas Day.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 159?

Ruby and Niino as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 159 will most likely continue right from where the previous chapter ended. Therefore, the start of the next manga chapter will likely reveal if Ruby Hoshino survived the stab or succumbed to it like her mother.

However, unlike the last time when Ai lived alone with two children, Ruby lived with two adults - Aqua and Miyako. Hence, they should be able to take Ruby to the hospital and apprehend Niino for her actions.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback