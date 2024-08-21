  • home icon
Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Aug 21, 2024 17:54 GMT
Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 11 PM JST. The anime will first broadcast the episode on TOKYO MX, followed by other local television networks. As for fans globally, the anime will be available to stream on HIDIVE.

The previous episode saw Taiki Himekawa help Aqua Hoshino push Kana Arima to act to the best of her abilities. While Kana was reluctant due to her past, she could not deny Aqua's effort. Later, the anime focused on Aqua as he painfully acted, hoping to surpass his peers and stand out.

Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9 release date and time

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)
According to the anime's website, Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9 will be released on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, at 11 PM JST. Fortunately, the series's simulrelease schedule will see the anime episode be released on the same day internationally.

The ninth episode of Oshi no Ko season 2 anime will be released at these times globally:

Time ZonesRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time7 amWednesdayAugust 28
Eastern Daylight Time10 amWednesdayAugust 28
British Summer Time3 pmWednesdayAugust 28
Central European Summer Time4 pmWednesdayAugust 28
Indian Standard Time7:30 pmWednesdayAugust 28
Philippine Standard Time10 pmWednesdayAugust 28
Japanese Standard Time11 pmWednesdayAugust 28
Australia Central Standard Time11:30 pmWednesdayAugust 28

Where to watch Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9?

Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9 will first be televised on TOKYO MX, followed by local TV networks like TV Hokkaido, BS11, TV Aichi, KBS Kyoto, and others. The anime will also be available to stream locally on services like ABEMA, Netflix, Disney Plus, Anime Times, Hulu, and others.

As for international audiences, Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9 will be available to watch online on HIDIVE. As for the Asia-Pacific region, Medialink has licensed the anime, which means that it will be available to stream on the Ani-One Asia YouTube channel's membership service Ani-One Asia Ultra. Lastly, depending on one's region, the anime will also be available to stream on Netflix.

Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 8 Recap

Aqua and Kana as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)
Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 8, titled 'Trigger,' first focused on Kana Arima's acting. She was informed by Taiki Himekawa that he wanted to do so improvised scenes. But in reality, the scenes were for Kana, as Aqua wanted to use the opportunity to push her into acting to the best of her abilities. While Kana was hesitant at first due to her past, she gave in to Aqua's request and started acting like the dazzling sun.

Following that, the anime switched its focus to Aqua Hoshino. Taishi Gotanda had helped him identify his trigger and asked him to get help. But considering Aqua's persistence to stay in the acting industry, Gotanda suggested to him that he never enjoy acting again. Thus, painfully, Aqua played his role as Touki, hoping to surpass Taiki, Kana, and Akane.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9?

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko anime (Image via Doga Kobo)
Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 9 will most likely depict the end of the 'Tokyo Blade' Stage Play. With that, the cast members will finally be able to reflect on their performances and prepare for their future shows.

Kana Arima had finally let go of the supportive role while acting. Hence, she might have a lot to think about before accepting any future projects. As for Aqua Hoshino, he could go through some turmoil following his performance. However, fans can expect Akane or Gotanda to help him through it.

