Oshi no Ko chapter 151: Kana declares her dream to Aqua as she aims to become his only idol

With the release of Oshi no Ko chapter 151, the manga series saw Kana Arima and Aqua Hoshino going out on a date. However, the date wasn't what fans expected but a catch ball date with their school uniforms on. This allowed them to speak with each other and share their dreams.

The previous chapter revealed Aqua's internal conflict with Gorou Amamiya. While Gorou was previously hellbent on revenge, he now wished for Aqua to enjoy his youth. The manga later saw Kana analyzing her feelings for Aqua and texting him to learn his availability for a possible date.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 151: Kana invites Aqua to her final B-Komachi concert

Oshi no Ko chapter 151, titled 'Catch Ball,' opened with an interview of Kana Arima as she was soon set to graduate from B-Komachi. In addition, her peculiar yet impressive acting in Masanori Shima's "Overlooking" movie had seemingly caught people's eye.

The manga then switched to Aqua and Kana's date as both were seen wearing the Youtou High School uniforms. Kana Arima has seemingly requested this as she wished to have a proper uniform date. Aqua was surprised by Kana labeling their outing as a date, however, he was all up for it. He then asked Kana what she had planned for them. In response, Kana showed him a baseball and gloves, hinting at a catch-ball date.

While Aqua Hoshino did not hate the date plan, their popularity would not allow them to play at the park, setting up Kana's date plan to fail. However, Kana had thought everything through. They were set to play at the Youtou High School itself. That was why Kana asked Aqua to wear the school uniform.

This was completely opposite from what they did in the past. Previously, they bunked school to play catch, but now they were doing it the other way around

As the two began playing, Kana asked Aqua about his plans for the future. In response, Aqua revealed that he was planning to apply to medical college as he wished to become a heart surgeon. While the manga doesn't state it, it is suggested that this was Aqua's dream since his previous life as Gorou Amamiya. Unfortunately, the dream had yet to come to fruition.

Kana believed that Aqua's dream was wonderful and something that suited him. Becoming a heart surgeon would allow Aqua to become a beacon of hope for people, which was perfect since he liked helping others. Hearing this made Aqua blush and hide his face.

Immediately after, Aqua switched the topic, asking Kana about her dream. While becoming more popular would be good, she had a specific dream. She wanted to become the only person Aqua looked at, i.e., she wanted to become his idol. With her retirement concert for B-Komachi set for Christmas Day, Kana invited Aqua to watch her perform.

While she wasn't certain if she would be able to outperform Ruby Hoshino and Mem-Cho, she wished to do her best so that she could become Aqua's only idol.

