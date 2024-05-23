Oshi no Ko chapter 151: Release date, time, what to expect, and more

Oshi no Ko chapter 151 is set to be released on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga series will be going on a break next week, following which it will return with a new chapter the following week. Fans of the manga can read Oshi no Ko chapter 151 on Shueisha's MANGA Plus.

Chapter 150 saw Aqua Hoshino speaking to his former self, i.e., Gorou Amamiya. The doctor had not found salvation and was no longer interested in revenge. The rest was up to Aqua to decide. As for Kana Arima, she finally made a move as she texted Aqua to learn if he was free on the weekend.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 151 release date and time

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Oshi no Ko chapter 151 will be released on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in most countries worldwide.

However, due to the manga's simulrelease schedule, the upcoming chapter will be released on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 12 am JST in Japan, followed by a few other countries on the same date.

Oshi no Ko chapter 151 will be released internationally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Wednesday June 5 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Wednesday June 5 British Summer Time 4 pm Wednesday June 5 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Wednesday June 5 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Wednesday June 5 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Wednesday June 5 Japanese Standard Time 12 am Thursday June 6 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Thursday June 6

Where to read Oshi no Ko chapter 151?

Aqua and Gorou as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 151 will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform. The service is available through its mobile application and website; however, both platforms do not work in the same way.

On the website, fans can only read the first three and the latest three manga chapters, albeit for free. As for the MANGA Plus mobile application, fans can read all Oshi no Ko chapters for free. However, only the first three and the latest three can be read repeatedly. A premium membership is needed in order to read the remaining chapters multiple times.

Oshi no Ko chapter 150 recap

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 150, titled Knife, saw Aqua asking Gorou if he was no longer interested in revenge. Gorou revealed that while his revenge was driving him in the past, he found salvation in learning that Sarina had reincarnated as Ruby and had become an idol without any illness hindering her life. With that established, Gorou wanted Aqua to enjoy his youth with the girl he loved, i.e., Kana Arima.

The manga later saw Kana Arima thinking about Aqua and how her feelings for him developed over time. She was certain that she was in love; hence, she texted Aqua to check his availability on the weekend.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 151?

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko chapter 151 will most likely reveal if Aqua fixes a date with Kana. While Kana had courageously texted Aqua, asking about his availability, there was no guarantee that the latter would choose love over his revenge. Hence, the next chapter could finally reveal Aqua's decision.

Otherwise, there is also a chance that the manga will skip over the decision and show Aqua and Kana going out on a date.

