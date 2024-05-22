Oshi no Ko chapter 150: Aqua ponders on his revenge as Kana makes her move

With the release of Oshi no Ko Chapter 150, the manga series explored Aqua Hoshino's internal struggle with his former self Gorou Amamiya. While Gorou was satisfied with the current situation, Aqua was yet to make a decision. Elsewhere, Akane's efforts saw Kana approach Aqua for a date.

The previous chapter saw Kana convey to Akane that Aqua would prefer her due to her appearance, personality, and skills. However, Akane was no longer romantically interested in Aqua. Hence, she decided to support Kana's love life. However, she supported the same to keep Aqua away from his revenge.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko Chapter 150: Aqua views Ruby as his sister and not Sarina

Aqua and Gorou as seen in Oshi no Ko Chapter 150 (Image via Shueisha)

Oshi no Ko Chapter 150, titled 'Knife,' opened with Aqua Hoshino dreaming about an encounter with his former self Gorou Amamiya. From what Aqua states, it seems like Gorou Amamiya was super-fixated on his revenge. He repeatedly kept talking about it and how he wanted to stab the culprit responsible, making them regret being born.

However, Gorou had now calmed down. He believed that he had lost everything, including Sarina and Ai. However, upon learning that Sarina was now alive as Ruby Hoshono, Gorou had a change of heart. Sarina was now not only an idol but free from her illness. There was no greater salvation than that.

Aqua and Gorou as seen in Oshi no Ko Chapter 150 (Image via Shueisha)

As for Aqua, Gorou Amamiya wanted him to forget about revenge and live his youth happily with the girl he loved. However, he wanted him to stay away from Sarina as he was too much of a playboy. That's when Aqua Hoshino stated that he only viewed Ruby Hoshino as his precious sister. She was only interested in him because she loved his former self Gorou.

With that in mind, Gorou deduced that Aqua liked Kana Arima. He also knew that Kana was fond of him, hence he only needed to make a move. Aqua knew this but was uncertain about his future actions. Hence, Gorou handed Aqua his knife, asking him to make the decision himself. With that, Aqua woke up from his dream.

Kana and Aqua as seen in Oshi no Ko Chapter 150 (Image via Shueisha)

Elsewhere, Kana Arima was thinking about what Akane Kurokawa had told her. Kana conveyed to Akane that he did not need her help. Nevertheless, Akane tried to speed up Kana by telling her that he would get back with Aqua for Christmas if Kana were to make no progress.

Kana could then be seen thinking about Aqua. She initially hated him but found him cute. Later when she met him in high school, she was happy that he too was clinging on to the entertainment world. Slowly she realized that her heart would get thrilled by just talking to him, meaning that she had fallen for him.

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko Chapter 150 (Image via Shueisha)

With that in mind, Kana began thinking about Aqua's emotions. She was uncertain if Aqua viewed her with interest or not. Nevertheless, even if Aqua did not have the same intensity as her she wanted him to accept her approach. With that, Kana texted Aqua, asking him if he was free on Saturday, and possibly setting up a date with him.

