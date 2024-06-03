Oshi no Ko chapter 151 spoilers: Kana confesses to Aqua as her final B-Komachi performance inches closer

The alleged Oshi no Ko chapter 151 spoilers were supposed to reveal what happened after Kana Arima asked out Aqua Hoshino. Needless to say, the alleged spoilers did not disappoint as the manga revealed Kana and Aqua's uniform date that saw the two playing catch with each other.

The previous chapter revealed Aqua's internal conflict with Gorou Amamiya. While Gorou was previously fixated on revenge, he was no longer interested in it and wanted Aqua to live a happy life. Elsewhere, Kana decided to make a move and texted Aqua to set a date with him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

Oshi no Ko chapter 151 spoilers: Aqua and Kana share their goals

Kana and Aqua as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Oshi no Ko chapter 151 spoilers start off with an interview of Kana Arima. Given that she was soon about to graduate from the idol group B-Komachi, the media had made her the center of attention. The manga also revealed that Kana had seemingly earned high praise for her role in Toramasa Toba's new film "Overlooking."

Trending

Oshi no Ko chapter 151 spoilers then switched to Kana Arima and Aqua Hoshino meeting each other in their school uniforms. It was Kana who had seemingly asked Aqua to wear it so that she could trigger his nostalgia for his time in Youtou High School. Kana was certain that Aqua would have doubts about her request, however, in reality, she just wanted to try it out as a uniform date.

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Aqua seemed surprised by Kana labeling their meeting as a date. Nevertheless, Kana had no intention to back down and made it clear that they were on a date. With that established, Oshi no Ko chapter 151 spoilers saw Aqua asking Kana what she had in mind for a date. Kana had it all figured out as she wanted to recreate the moment when they bunked their classes together to go play catch. Aqua was doubtful about the date, but Kana seemed confident.

Seeing Kana confident, Aqua agreed to the date plan, but he was worried about being noticed by the paparazzi or the public. This was exactly why Kana had Aqua wear his uniform as they were going to play catch at the school. It was surprising how they once snuck out from school to play catch, but now it was the other way around.

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

As the two begin playing catch, Oshi no Ko chapter 151 spoilers see Kana Arima asking Aqua Hoshino about his plans for the future. Aqua responds that he was planning to apply to a medical college and become a cardiothoracic surgeon. Apparently, this was a dream Aqua had since his life as Gorou Amamiya. Unfortunately, his dream never came to fruition.

Kana believed that Aqua's dream was wonderful because it was perfect for a person like him who loved helping others. With such a dream, Aqua should be able to save many lives and become a beacon of hope for many patients' lives.

Aqua Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

Surprisingly, hearing this made Aqua Hoshino blush. Right after, Oshi no Ko chapter 151 spoilers saw Aqua trying to change the topic as he asked Kana about her goals for the future. While Aqua believed that Kana still wanted to become a nationally renowned actress, Kana shut down that thought process, stating that she had attained that goal when she was five.

While becoming popular would be great, her dream wasn't quite like that. Kana Arima's current dream was to become Aqua Hoshino's idol. She was set to perform in her final B-Komachi gig on Christmas Day and wanted Aqua to watch her performance live. Although she wasn't sure if she would be able to outperform Ruby or Mem-Cho, she was set to do her best to be Aqua's first idol, belonging only to him.

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Doga Kobo)

With that, Oshi no Ko chapter 151 spoilers hinted that Kana Arima's words had reached Aqua, moving his heart. Additionally, the alleged spoilers hinted at the manga switching its focus to the release of the 15-Year Lie movie.

Related Links