Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 8 preview and what to expect

Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 8 is set to be released on Wednesday, August 21, 2024. Hence, days before the episode's release, animation studio Doga Kobo unveiled its preview. The upcoming episode, titled 'Trigger,' will be available to watch on HIDIVE.

The anime's previous episode focused on Akane's perspective on her showdown with Kana Arima. While Kana wished to respond accordingly, her fear of losing roles due to a lack of cooperation in the past held her back. Hence, Akane teamed up with Aqua to push Kana to act to the best of her abilities.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko anime.

Kana Arima's past will be explored in Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 8

Kana Arima as seen in Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 8 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

Similar to the previous episode that depicted Akane Kurokawa's past, the upcoming anime episode will likely showcase Kana Arima's past. Such a revelation will help fans realize why Kana behaved the way she did with Akane in the past. This should also help fans empathize with Kana, someone who is often criticized for her cynical nature.

As fans would know, Kana Arima was a genius child actor who slowly started losing roles after her fellow cast members failed to match her acting skills. Hence, she started to match her acting with others. However, unbeknownst to them, there is a much deeper reason behind Kana's sharp tongue and persistence in becoming an actor.

Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 8 may reveal Gotanda's solution for Aqua's panic attacks

Taishi Gotanda as seen in Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 8 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

Aqua Hoshino has made it very clear that he does not think that he is talented enough to become an actor. Thus, he does not wish to continue this career for very long but only until he avenges Ai Hoshino. Unfortunately, reaching the goal requires him to become a good actor, which is a near-impossible task due to the panic attacks he experiences when delving deep into his acting.

This is why he went to Taishi Gotanda for help hoping that the director could help him find a solution to his problem. Fortunately, as per the preview images for the upcoming episode, fans will likely get to see the flashback between Aqua and Gotanda. This should help them understand how Aqua planned on dealing with his panic attacks.

Aqua and Akane could finally convince Kana to act her best in Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 8

Akane Kurokawa as seen in Oshi no Ko season 2 episode 8 preview (Image via Doga Kobo)

According to the preview images of the upcoming episode, both Akane and Aqua will take an active role in the stage play. Such a development should see the "couple for work" help Kana Arima showcase her best acting skills on stage.

As fans would know, in an attempt to be convenient for the production, Kana has had a tough time showing her true skills. Hence, if Aqua and Akane succeed in their mission, the upcoming episode could see Kana experience a huge development in her acting career.

