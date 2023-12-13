Oshi no Ko chapter 135: Major spoilers to expect

Oshi no Ko chapter 135 is scheduled to be released on Thursday, December 21, 2023, at 12 am JST. With the previous chapter seeing Ruby learn about her mother Ai Hoshino's emotions, fans have been eagerly anticipating the upcoming chapter's release. The following manga chapter will be available to read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus website and mobile application.

The previous chapter revealed how Kana Arima began ignoring Ruby. While Frill and Minami's conversation led Ruby to doubt that Kana was acting, she wasn't sure. Later in the chapter, Ruby Hoshino began wondering whether her mother felt the same way after being hated by Nino.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Oshi no Ko manga.

What to expect from Oshi no Ko chapter 135?

Ruby may enact Ai perfectly in Oshi no Ko chapter 135

Ruby Hoshino as seen in Oshi no Ko (Image via Shueisha)

After Ruby Hoshino began feeling exactly how Ai Hoshino used to feel in the past, she came to accept that her mother was also a vulnerable girl. Hence, she may start acting exactly like her mother. Thus, her performance is bound to improve and get praised by Director Taishi Gotanda and her co-stars in the '15-Year Lie' movie.

That said, Ruby, acting like Ai is bound to affect some people. This should be evident in her family members like Aqua, Ichigo, and Miyako, who knew Ai Hoshino personally. With that said, Ruby can start and stop her acting depending on when she needs to. However, this will, bother Aqua who had an odd relationship with both his mother Ai and sister Ruby.

Mem-Cho may try to stop Ruby and Kana from fighting

Mem-Cho as seen in the Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Since Mem-Cho was friends with Ruby and Kana, she may try to stop them from fighting. She is also a member of the B-Komachii idol group. Hence, like Kana, she may have also felt jealous of Ruby. However, unlike Kana Arima, she had her fanbase from her time on YouTube. Thus, she wasn't as affected as Kana.

So, fans can expect Mem-Cho to try to solve the problem between Ruby and Kana. However, the chances of Mem-Cho succeeding in Oshi no Ko chapter 135 are next to none.

Kana Arima may feel remorseful of her actions in Oshi no Ko chapter 135

Mem-Cho, Kana, and Ruby as seen in Oshi no Ko manga (Image via Shueisha)

Despite what Kana Arima had told Ruby, she believed Ruby to be her precious friend. Therefore, she may finally feel remorseful for what she said to her friend. While she may take time to convince herself to apologize to Ruby, seeing Ruby enact Ai Hoshino ideally should help Kana decide Oshi no Ko chapter 135.

Kana only wanted to help Ruby feel exactly like how her mother felt. Thus, if she succeeded, she could reveal to Ruby that she had done so to help her. That said, Kana does carry a "Tsundere" personality. Hence, it might take some time before she can reconnect with Ruby, especially after Kana tells her she wants her to disappear.