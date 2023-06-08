Oshi No Ko fans can't stop comparing Akane to Ai (and for good reason)

The Oshi no Ko anime is progressing steadily, and episode 8, which was released on June 7, 2023, featured Akane in a new light. The girl, who was once shy and rarely managed to captivate people, turned things around completely. It almost looked like she was the center of attention and that the show revolved around her.

One would almost perceive it as a shift in personality. In reality, it was her impeccable acting skills and incredible work ethic. Fans of the series, as well as characters in the show, couldn’t help but compare her to the likes of Ai Hoshino. As people, they are not similar because one is a soft-spoken and shy actress while the other is a charismatic idol that captivated the hearts of millions of people. However, there are numerous reasons why Akane was compared to Ai Hoshino in episode 8 of Oshi no Ko.

Oshi no Ko's Akane is a brilliant actress who perfectly adopted Ai Hoshino's mannerisms to charm the dating reality show viewers and staffs

Episode 8, titled First Time, began with an exposition on the Lala Lai Theater Company, which is known for recruiting some of the best actors in the country. Akane Kurokawa is one such actress who not only prepares incredibly well for her roles but is also talented.

Kana Arima, who doesn’t really praise people easily, called Akane a genius after seeing her new persona. A parallel shot of her in the dating reality was shown, and it seemed like Akane had a different personality altogether. She acted and behaved exactly like Ai Hoshino, the most popular Japanese idol that everyone loved.

zainab ❄️ @ginsenjou akane has been the highlight of oshi no ko this season. the past 3 episodes have been really enjoyable due to her presence. this is probably the last time we'll see her until S2 ☹️ akane has been the highlight of oshi no ko this season. the past 3 episodes have been really enjoyable due to her presence. this is probably the last time we'll see her until S2 ☹️💔 https://t.co/hGsDzjIROr

Aqua Hoshino saw the same spark in Akane Kurokawa’s eyes when he first saw her. Even the contestants in the show felt that she had a different personality altogether. The moment Akane took on the role, all eyes were on her.

Moreover, the support staff and crew members focused on her, changing the feel and flow of the dating reality show. Fast forward to the finale of the show, both Mem-Cho and Yuki Sumi rejected the proposals made by Kengo Morimoto and Nobuyuki Kumano, respectively. However, Aqua ended up kissing Akane, concluding the dating reality show.

During this time, Akane’s mannerisms and behavior were similar to Ai Hoshino. It was so good that Aqua even asked her to what extent did she grasp Ai’s character. As it happened, Akane’s character profiling and research were second to none.

However, this was Aqua’s problematic characteristics surface once again. Seeing just how good Akane was at grasping Ai’s identity, he felt like he could use her for his personal gain. Aside from that, he was quite blunt regarding his romantic feelings towards Akane, or the lack of it.

Oshi no Ko fans could see the dilemma that Aqua dealt with when he saw Akane on set. In his previous birth, he was one of Ai’s biggest fans, and one would say he was rather obsessed with her. Even after being reborn as Ai’s secret son, he couldn’t shake the feeling he once had when he was a fan, and his reaction to Akane’s entrance on set was a clear indication of that.

However, as the Oshi no Ko anime and manga series progresses, it remains to be seen if viewers and readers will see more of Akane Kurokawa's parallels with Ai Hoshino.

Readers can find more details about Oshi No Ko episode 8 here.

