Otaku Elf season 2: Exploring the possibilities of the anime's renewal

Otaku Elf anime has recently drawn the curtain on its first season, after its final episode aired on June 24, 2023. The anime premiered on April 8, 2023, and ran for a total of 12 episodes. With that, fans are now curious whether this adorable series will return to the screen with a new season.

The fantasy manga Edomae Elf is written and illustrated by Akihiko Higuchi. It first appeared on June 17, 2019, in Kodansha’s Shōnen Magazine Edge. The anime adaptation is produced by studio C2C and is directed by Takebumi Anzai.

Yuka Ozaki voices Koito, the main protagonist, while the titular elf Elda is played by Ami Koshimizu.

Has Otaku Elf been renewed for a second season?

As of the writing of this article, the anime of Otaku Elf, or Edomae Elf as it is known in Japan, has not been renewed for a second season. Since Episode 12 titled "This Is My Shrine Deity", the final episode of season 1, aired recently on June 24, 2023, it can be assumed that the creators might take their time before announcing a second season being in production. No hints regarding the matter have been dropped yet.

Having said that, the possibility of the series making a comeback does seem promising. The 12 episodes of the anime have adapted all the original manga content that is currently available in English, which is up to Volume 6.

Doug Kelly @Doug_Kelly55 Otaku Elf was a great show this season. Elda the most relatable character of the season: just wanted to be left alone to her hobbies and to drink Red Bull in peace. One of the best ending songs of the season too. I hope we get more! #OtakuElf Otaku Elf was a great show this season. Elda the most relatable character of the season: just wanted to be left alone to her hobbies and to drink Red Bull in peace. One of the best ending songs of the season too. I hope we get more! #OtakuElf https://t.co/Z9IEpUUte0

Overall, the manga has 122 chapters as of now and is still ongoing, so there is no doubt that if the anime wishes to remain faithful to the source content, it needs more than one season.

Whether an anime series is greenlit for renewal depends on its overall performance among the audience and the critics. Besides the vast amount of content left for adaptation, Otaku Elf has also been receiving positive reviews and has been enjoying a decent amount of popularity throughout its run.

Since its premiere, the anime has managed to garner quite the fan following with its unique storyline and its fresh take on a period piece setting, all the while providing a glimpse into Japanese history. So, for now, we can keep our fingers crossed and hope that the Otaku Elf will announce its return soon this year.

The English version of the original manga is licensed for global distribution by Seven Seas Entertainment.

Here is how the series is summarized on its official website:

"A lighthearted manga series about a quirky elf from another world who’s fascinated by video games–and the local girls who have to deal with her. Inspired an anime! Koganei Koito works as the teenage shrine maiden at the Takamimi Shrine, catering to the whims of its resident: a centuries-old elf who loves video games as much as she hates going outside! Line up your offerings for the otaku elf—some energy drinks, chips and video games will do nicely—and watch her new friends scramble to keep up!"

The first season of Otaku Elf is currently available for streaming on HIDIVE. Stay tuned for more updates on trending manga and anime shows like One Piece, Oshi no Ko, Demon Slayer, My Hero Academia, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more.

