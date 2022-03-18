Ousama Ranking episode 22: Daida comes to Miranjo’s rescue as an unexpected proposal takes place, Desha enters a sinister arrangement

Ousama Ranking episode 22 is the penultimate episode to season 1 and fans have been eagerly waiting for it. However, the episode took a turn which no one expected, with Daida and Miranjo’s reunion moving in a shocking direction.

While a few questions were answered, others were left unresolved and some more were raised in today’s episode. Ousama Ranking episode 22 lays the groundwork for another season while wrapping up the most pressing issues of the current one.

Daida’s decision regarding Miranjo shocks everyone, Desha becomes desperate to save Ouken in Ousama Ranking episode 22

Baleygr (CEO of 86—EIGHTY-SIX) @Baleygr086 Ousama Ranking Episode 22

Illustration by ED2 Director Ryoya Kaga Ousama Ranking Episode 22Illustration by ED2 Director Ryoya Kaga https://t.co/lguSAkvQsh

In the last episode, Bojji dueled Bosse and managed to defeat him. Miranjo, having reflected on her actions, asked Bojji to break her mirror, to which he agreed. Bosse and Miranjo’s souls left for the afterlife, but the red Demon appeared and swallowed the latter’s soul, leaving Bosse to plead to Daida to save her.

Inside the realm of eternal pain and suffering, Miranjo was confronted by the child demon, with whom she had made a promise that she later broke. Amidst her apologies, she saw the Demon eat lost souls, regurgitate them, and then eat them again.

Ousama Ranking episode 22 is titled “A Promise to the Demon.”

A broken promise

Bosse rushing to save Miranjo (Image via Wit Studio)

Ousama Ranking episode 22 starts with Bosse telling Daida about his time with Miranjo. After rescuing her from the villagers, Bosse tried to take care of a grieving Miranjo. One night she tried to jump off of a cliff, but Bosse caught and the two shared a cathartic moment of crying together.

Afterwards, they traveled the world together, which was foreshadowed in the opening theme, as Miranjo grew into a young adult. After learning about her guardian’s dream of being the strongest, they went around the world as Bosse defeated opponent after opponent to display his strength. He grew dissatisfied as he wanted a fight that would endanger his life.

Chabi-Shin as seen in Ousama Ranking episode 22 (Image via Wit Studio)

To that end, he went to fight Chabi-Shin, the Sun god from episode 19, and was brutally defeated. Miranjo helped him seek assistance from the Demon whom she met in the forest as a child.

The Demon had confided in her that he grew uglier with each wish made to him, and Miranjo promised to never wish for anything from him.

However, that promise was broken as Bosse made the deal that stole Bojji’s strength. With this new power, Bosse killed Chabi-Shin, but the guilt overwhelmed him. On his death bed, he told Miranjo, now in her doll form, that Daida was more like Bosse than Bojji, and would need Miranjo to guide him.

Daida’s return

Everyone ready to fight the Demon in Ousama Ranking episode 22 (Image via Wit Studio)

Daida grew increasingly angry as he saw what his father had done to his brother, but he was soon brought back into his body. As he regained his senses, he saw the Demon floating in mid-air above all of them. Bojji asked Hokuro to hit him with an arrow, but it proved futile.

Despa brought down the Demon with the help of Desha’s remote thunders and the captain swiftly cut off his head. It appears that the Underworld’s goal was to bring Ouken back, and to that end, Despa tried to make a wish by holding the severed head of the Demon hostage. Bojji, however, requested him to think of Miranjo.

Daida made the choice for them and wished directly for the Demon to bring Miranjo back to life. Daida and Bojji entered the realm of souls and rescued her, informing her that it was Daida, not Bosse. As they left, Miranjo promised to save the Demon.

In the outer world, the Demon disappeared after delivering Miranjo’s body to them. Despa lamented that he had lost the chance to save Ouken. Daida approached Miranjo and thanked her for keeping him company in the darkness.

He then asked her to marry him in a turn of events that no one saw coming, and she tearfully accepted.

The end of a conflict

Miranjo's crime cannot be forgotten (Image via Wit Studio)

The captain tried to attack Miranjo, but Despa stopped him by reminding him that Ouken is immortal and they will get another chance to save him. He told Miranjo that he is aware of her painful past, and that she should take the lessons of her past and her actions and relay them to future generations so that similar things do not happen again.

He gently asks her to think of herself and the people around her, so that everyone can be happy.

Daida thanked Despa for his words and for his guidance towards his elder brother. However, Despa reminded everyone that Bojji has always had the talent and the hard work, even when no one believed in him.

Steven S. Bean (🏰 Ranking of Kings! 👑) @ThePolishArtist #OusamaRanking



It seemed like Queen Hiling was going to say "men"



but felt hesitant because she still sees them as her children and doesn't want to let go of all the good times they had together. It's a really heart-melting moment of two brothers that have grown up tremendously It seemed like Queen Hiling was going to say "men"but felt hesitant because she still sees them as her children and doesn't want to let go of all the good times they had together. It's a really heart-melting moment of two brothers that have grown up tremendously #OusamaRankingIt seemed like Queen Hiling was going to say "men"but felt hesitant because she still sees them as her children and doesn't want to let go of all the good times they had together. It's a really heart-melting moment of two brothers that have grown up tremendously https://t.co/X3kytFu3Bo

Hiling arrived and was told by Daida that Bojji saved them. The Queen was not surprised, having maintained faith in both of her sons. She tried to praise the two princes as head of state, but her maternal emotions soon overwhelmed her as she hugged her boys, proud of how far they have come. She was severely shocked, however, when Daida informed her that he was going to marry Miranjo.

Desha’s choice

Ousama Ranking episode 22 shifted to the Underworld, where Desha looked visibly upset after Despa informed him of their failure to save Ouken. His mild reply had Despa worried over his true reaction.

His worries proved correct when Desha accepted the first rank in the Ranking of Kings and asked to see the organisation’s treasury.

The negotiator took him to an underground dungeon of sorts. On the way, the man informed Desha that the Ranking of Kings was for the people and by choosing to save his brother, Desha has behaved selfishly.

They soon entered a room, which was revealed to be the throne room where Bosse killed Chabi Shin.

Final thoughts

Ousama Ranking episode 22 was not only unexpected, but also borderline controversial in terms of unexpected romantic developments. Daida’s relationship with Miranjo was similar to a mentor-mentee relationship, and many viewers believe that to make it romantic was to fall into a cliché trope.

The extra scene in the opening theme for Ousama Ranking episode 22 (Image vis Wit Studio)

The opening theme had an additional scene featuring the Demon in his grown up and child forms. Previously, it was mentioned that Miranjo had broken two promises to the demon, while only one was shown here.

The way Ousama Ranking episode 22 left their last encounter clearly paves the ground for further development, which we might get to see if a second season is commissioned.

Steven S. Bean (🏰 Ranking of Kings! 👑) @ThePolishArtist



This episode really tugged at my heartstrings more so than I thought it would. Many characters had their moments though witnessing Daida "seeing the light" and wanting to marry Miranjo made my heart sing out loud



#OusamaRanking Ranking of Kings ep. 22 - "The Promise to a Demon"This episode really tugged at my heartstrings more so than I thought it would. Many characters had their moments though witnessing Daida "seeing the light" and wanting to marry Miranjo made my heart sing out loud Ranking of Kings ep. 22 - "The Promise to a Demon"This episode really tugged at my heartstrings more so than I thought it would. Many characters had their moments though witnessing Daida "seeing the light" and wanting to marry Miranjo made my heart sing out loud#OusamaRanking https://t.co/5ywcznjakp

Desha’s quest for power, specifically the one left behind by the Gods, spells doom for either him or Miranjo. The title of the next episode, The King and the Sun, seems to indicate a development regarding Desha, Bojji, and the legacy of Chabi Shin.

