Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) episode 17: Bojji duels Ouken, Miranjo’s motive revealed

Ousama Ranking, or Ranking of Kings, episode 17 features an incredible duel between Ouken and Bojji. Ouken’s past and Miranjo’s motive were both revealed, and Kage’s unflinching support for Bojji prevailed.

The episode was multi-focused and left a few questions for the viewers. Daida appears in the present for the first time in Ousama Ranking Part 2, although he does not speak.

Bojji and Kage face Ouken in Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) episode 17

Ousama Ranking episode 17 is directed by Tomoko Hiramuki, Mitsutoshi Satō, and Atsushi Nakagawa. The episode is available on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Recap of Ousama Ranking Episode 16

Kisu ♡ @kisuuu



Spectacular storytelling once again.

This show just keeps making me feel all the sweet fuzzy feelings. I haven't seen such a solid show in a while now. None of the characters feel one-dimensional to me.



#RankingOfKings

#OusamaRanking

#王様ランキング Ousama Ranking Ep 16Spectacular storytelling once again.This show just keeps making me feel all the sweet fuzzy feelings. I haven't seen such a solid show in a while now. None of the characters feel one-dimensional to me. Ousama Ranking Ep 16 Spectacular storytelling once again.This show just keeps making me feel all the sweet fuzzy feelings. I haven't seen such a solid show in a while now. None of the characters feel one-dimensional to me. #RankingOfKings #OusamaRanking#王様ランキング https://t.co/tias8ATiEg

Ousama Ranking episode 16 revealed that Miranjo conspired with an enemy kingdom to kill the First Queen, who died while protecting Bojji. Bojji remembered the incident when Desha uttered Miranjo’s name. Miranjo was shot down by an enemy, and Bojji remembers a Red Giant carrying her off.

In the past, Desha had committed unforgivable sins against Gigan’s race when he hired the latter as a mercenary during his and his brothers’ rebellion against their tyrant father.

This caused Desha and Despa to fall out, and Gigan to be subdued by Ouken, who was their youngest brother and the commander of the Knights of the Underworld at the time.

D.Medina// One piece GOAT Thank you Miura! @DavidMedinaSol2

This episode was insane from both story and quality wise!

From the most brutal scenes yet to the most wholesome at the end. The OST was perfect, i loved the storyboard and Bojji cancelling the lightning from Desha was beautifully animated! Ousama ranking episode 16 #OusamaRanking This episode was insane from both story and quality wise!From the most brutal scenes yet to the most wholesome at the end. The OST was perfect, i loved the storyboard and Bojji cancelling the lightning from Desha was beautifully animated! Ousama ranking episode 16 #OusamaRankingThis episode was insane from both story and quality wise!From the most brutal scenes yet to the most wholesome at the end. The OST was perfect, i loved the storyboard and Bojji cancelling the lightning from Desha was beautifully animated! https://t.co/EXTyoxE1zR

As Desha tried to attack Gigan with his lightning in the present, Bojji jumped in front of him and deflected his attack. Via remote communication, Despa informed him that Bojji can defeat him and they should have the boy fight Bosse.

Desha retreated to the underworld with Gigan and the Hellhounds, both of whom are now parts of the Order of the Underworld.

Domas and Hokuro apologized to Bojji, who could not forgive them and ran away. Kage understood his situation and followed him, and together they made their way to the surface. Back at the village, Ouken broke free of his restraints.

Ousama Ranking episode 17 is titled “The Curse of Immortality.”

Ouken’s Past

moota is dumb (confirmed) @mootaroie OUSAMA RANKING EP 17 HIT TOO DEEP BRO STOP HURTING ME THIS WAY OUSAMA RANKING EP 17 HIT TOO DEEP BRO STOP HURTING ME THIS WAY 😭💔 https://t.co/HbCzm6XOHy

Ousama Ranking episode 17 begins with the narration of Ouken’s past. The former king of the underworld, Satun, married a human and had three sons. Desha was the eldest son and inherited his father’s magic. The second son, Despa, inherited only a little magic. The youngest, Ouken, inherited only physical strength.

Kisu ♡ @kisuuu



Once again they managed to flesh out characters unexpectedly and beautifully. We got a glimpse into Oukens journey from human to immortal. Seeing him turn into the sadistic character and lose himself was heartbreaking.



#王様ランキング

#RankingOfKings Ousama Ranking Ep 17Once again they managed to flesh out characters unexpectedly and beautifully. We got a glimpse into Oukens journey from human to immortal. Seeing him turn into the sadistic character and lose himself was heartbreaking. Ousama Ranking Ep 17 Once again they managed to flesh out characters unexpectedly and beautifully. We got a glimpse into Oukens journey from human to immortal. Seeing him turn into the sadistic character and lose himself was heartbreaking.#王様ランキング#RankingOfKings https://t.co/zVWHKUbfRY

A few years after they had overthrown their tyrannical father, Ouken awakened his hidden powers of immortality and desperately begged his brothers to return him to being human.

He did not want to lose himself, but that is exactly what happened as time went on. Desha reluctantly captured and imprisoned his brother, who was later broken out by Miranjo.

In the present, Miranjo calls Ouken to her, and he breaks free of his binding. Restraining both Despa and Captain of the Knights, he restores his blade and runs to Miranjo.

Kage and Bojji meet Apeas

Yume @YumeTokoyo #RankingofKings/

We learned more about Oukan and how he became immortal. It's sad to see what happened to Ouken especially seeing how close he was with Desha and Despa. Bojji on his way met injured Apeas. Surprisingly, Miranjo goal seems quite simple. #OusamaRanking Ep 17 SpoilersWe learned more about Oukan and how he became immortal. It's sad to see what happened to Ouken especially seeing how close he was with Desha and Despa. Bojji on his way met injured Apeas. Surprisingly, Miranjo goal seems quite simple. #RankingofKings/#OusamaRanking Ep 17 SpoilersWe learned more about Oukan and how he became immortal. It's sad to see what happened to Ouken especially seeing how close he was with Desha and Despa. Bojji on his way met injured Apeas. Surprisingly, Miranjo goal seems quite simple. https://t.co/jPlUWdcFbe

Kage and Bojji appear on the surface and come across a wounded Apeas. He wakes up and is glad to see that Bojji has become strong. He explains that Bosse has reincarnated in Daida’s body to fulfill his promise to Miranjo. Miranjo’s goal is to travel the world with Bosse, and to this end, she is prepared to kill Hiling and Bojji.

Apeas was Miranjo’s former student and shares a deep connection with her. he attempts to fight Bojji to defend her, but is overwhelmed by his aura. He lets Kage and Bojji go, thinking that the prince can become the hope of this kingdom.

Deeply wounded, Apeas passes out from fatigue. His mouse finds Hiling and brings her to him, along with Dorshe, Ann, and Mitsumata. It is left undisclosed in Ousama Ranking episode 17 whether Hiling heals him or not.

Ouken versus Bojji

kami 🔥 @karekareo it was a personal addition so i was really happy it was accepted bec it made me really happy to animate i did the LO for this in #OusamaRanking #17it was a personal addition so i was really happy it was accepted bec it made me really happy to animate i did the LO for this in #OusamaRanking #17 😆 it was a personal addition so i was really happy it was accepted bec it made me really happy to animate 😆 https://t.co/voOQ49XQ07

Zaku takes Miranjo’s mirror to a dais, but she tells him that she will have him killed for hurting Apeas. Ouken rushes to this place, meeting and ignoring Bojji on the way, and swiftly defeats the Assassin.

Zaku flees for his life, but Bojji chases after him. Zaku gets surrounded by Bojji and Ouken on both sides and is quickly defeated and captured.

Kage introduces himself and Bojji to Miranjo, and cheers Bojji on as he faces Ouken. Despa runs to the castle in a hurry to prevent their match, and mentally urges Kage not to let Bojji fight his brother, otherwise the prince might get killed.

Ouken is surprised to see Bojji using Despa’s technique. Furthermore, Miranjo is also intrigued upon knowing that the latter was trained by Despa.

19th @NotRealAm

What an episode.

Bojji vs Ouken so freaking dope.

Multiple times Bojji hit the vital point, Ouken still standing like nothing happens.



Come on my prince. You can do it Bojji. #OusamaRanking episode 17.What an episode.Bojji vs Ouken so freaking dope.Multiple times Bojji hit the vital point, Ouken still standing like nothing happens.Come on my prince. You can do it Bojji. #OusamaRanking episode 17.What an episode.Bojji vs Ouken so freaking dope.Multiple times Bojji hit the vital point, Ouken still standing like nothing happens.Come on my prince. You can do it Bojji. https://t.co/MBWKdV6Vy8

The match drags on at a dizzying speed. Bojji is too swift and fast on his feet for Ouken to freeze him, and none of the former's attacks on Ouken’s vital points work due to him being immortal.

The match is at a stalemate, and soon Bojji prepares himself to kill Ouken. As Kage cheers the former on, Miranjo comments that having someone’s staunch loyalty can both be a blessing and a curse.

Hyojin kyouma⚡ @Hyojin_MVP10 Muy buen cap 17 de Ousama Ranking. Vaya poder tiene Bojji ahora y le hace frente a Ouken que tuvo un cruel suceso. Le tengo unas ganas de ver la historia de Miranjo Muy buen cap 17 de Ousama Ranking. Vaya poder tiene Bojji ahora y le hace frente a Ouken que tuvo un cruel suceso. Le tengo unas ganas de ver la historia de Miranjo https://t.co/QoifBGHvEK

Miranjo warns Kage that Ouken is immortal and he should take Bojji and run away. She seems surprised that she is offering them advice. However, the next shot in Ousama Ranking episode 17 is of Child-Miranjo sleeping on Daida’s lap as they are trapped inside his body. It makes it obvious that Daida’s care for her child-self is affecting the adult-Miranjo’s emotions.

Miranjo introduces herself to Kage, who is shocked to learn of her name. Elsewhere, Hokuro and Domas set fire to a tapestry near the entrance to the Underworld, which was the task given to them by Bosse before they left the kingdom, and talked about the Shadow clan.

Despite the rumors, their encounter with Kage has changed their opinion on the clan and they leave for the kingdom to fight beside Bojji.

Final thoughts

💛🤍 Maeve Kehoe 💜🖤 @DrakusRex Ranking of Kings is just slowly drip feeding Miranjo's backstory and I'm just drinking every bit of it up.



When we inevitably get the whole backstory in an episode, my brain is probably gonna overload. Ranking of Kings is just slowly drip feeding Miranjo's backstory and I'm just drinking every bit of it up.When we inevitably get the whole backstory in an episode, my brain is probably gonna overload. https://t.co/ll0JOaAbUa

Miranjo’s goal, while seemingly insignificant, holds much importance in the story. It also explains the shots of traveling in the opening sequence. Bosse’s plan and the importance of the tapestry in the underworld remain unknown in Ousama Ranking episode 17.

Also Read Article Continues below

Daida’s return indicates that Bojji might be able to save his brother. His interaction with the child-Miranjo is having a positive influence on her adult version. As of yet, the red-skinned giant has not been shown in Ousama Ranking.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul