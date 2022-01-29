Domas and Hokuro reach the Underworld in Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) episode 15

Ousama Ranking, or Ranking of Kings, moved to the Underworld with episode 15, and it was an unexpectedly action-heavy episode.

The episode featured Domas and Hokuro as they fought against Desha and the Knights of the Underworld, while Bojji parted ways with Hiling as they both embarked on their separate journeys.

Desha shows his mischievous side in Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) episode 15

Truly heartwarming to see Bojji and his mother Hiling reunite, though Kage didn't take too lightly of how Hiling just dismissed him without knowing the context

In Ousama Ranking Episode 14, Mitsumata saves Hiling and Dorshe from Gigan before being beaten up himself. Hiling heals Dorshe, and Bojji arrives in time to knock out Gigan. Hiling heals Mitsumata and the hell-hounds, and Bojji defeats Gigan, who swears fealty to him.

In the village, Despa defeats Ouken using remote help from Desha. It is revealed that Ouken used to be the commander of the Knights of the Underworld, but he traded his soul for immortality. In the Underworld, Desha and his Knights arrive near a black mass only to be informed that someone has found the entrance of the Underworld.

Ousama Ranking Episode 15 is titled “The Order of the Underworld”.

Bojji and Hiling part ways

After being warned by Mitsumata that Domas and Hokuro have found the Gateway to the Underworld, Bojji and Kage decide to return the Hell-Hounds to the Underworld as well. Hiling is informed that Domas and Hokuro went there on Bosse’s order, and she wonders what Bosse is up to.

She worries that Bojji might have trouble facing Domas after the latter had pushed him into the pit, and Bojji is visibly shaken, but Kage assures him that they will do this together. Dorshe and Hiling decide to stay and recuperate, and Mitsumata assures Bojji that he will keep Hiling safe.

As Bojji and Kage leave for the Underworld with Gigan and the Hell-Hounds, Dorshe comments that Bojji has grown up admirably. Hiling responds that it’s only natural, since Bojji is her son, after all.

Domas and Hokuro find the entrance

There’s something about Death-her and his knights that I can’t hate...

That may be the first type of mental ordeal that Bojji has ever experienced. It makes me cry to see him trying to pull himself together in his own way!

Meanwhile, Domas and Hokuro enter the Underworld and are immediately faced with the Knights of the Underworld. As Hokuro hides with his crossbow, Domas bravely faces the knights. He is severely outnumbered, but he runs up some stairs to provide himself with some high ground.

He keeps defeating the knights, even one of the most feared ones called Tsubukada. He forbids Hokuro to come out and assist him, and manages to impress and defeat the squadron leader. However, before they can rejoice, someone points a knife to Hokuro’s throat and Desha enters.

Desha tells Domas that he is planning on defeating Bosse. As they fight, Desha overpowers Domas by using tricks, but Bojji and Kage arrive with their retinue.

Bojji and Kage join the fray

As Bojji and others reach the pit, which is the entrance to the Underworld, Gigan holds them in his hands as he jumps down. Domas cries upon seeing Bojji, while Bojji nearly has a panic attack. Kage, however, slowly guides him out of it with reassuring words and care.

Domas tries to give his life in order to atone for what he has done, but Hokuro talks him out of it. Desha orders his knights to cease Gigan, but Bojji and Kage intervene. Annoyed, Desha strikes Gigan down with his lightning.

Desha reveals that his target is actually Miranjo, but Bojji and Kage do not know who that is, nor do Domas and Hokuro. Ousama Ranking Episode 15 ends with Zokku and the assassins carrying Miranjo’s mirror to an unknown place.

Final thoughts

Compared to previous episodes, Ousama Ranking Episode 15 was more focused. However, not much information was revealed in this episode. With the way Miranjo was mentioned at the very end, it is possible that episode 16 will go into Miranjo’s past.

Bosse’s motives are still unclear, and Hiling staying behind could mean that she will confront him about it. Daida is yet to properly appear in Ousama Ranking part 2. Hopefully, episode 16 will shed more light on Ouken’s past, as well as the red-skinned child from the opening. Apeas’s fate also remains unknown.

