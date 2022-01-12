Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ousama Ranking, or Ranking of Kings, is set to release episode 13 this week, and after the universally positive reception of episode 12, fans are eagerly looking forward to it.
While episode 12 was more of a prelude to central action with too many elements but not enough resolution, episode 13 is expected to dive into the core action of the current arc. Here is everything we know about Ousama Ranking episode 13 so far.
Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) episode 13 will begin the central action of this arc
Ousama Ranking episode 13 is slated to be released on January 13 at 1:00 AM JST. The episode is titled “Ōkoku no Midare” (Turmoil in the Kingdom), and will be directed by Chihiro Kuman and Atsushi Nakagawa.
The episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation on January 13 at the following international times:
- Pacific Time: 8:00 AM
- Central Time: 10:00 AM
- Eastern Time: 11:00 AM
- British Time: 4:00 PM
- Central European Time: 5:00 PM
- Indian Standard Time: 9:30 PM
- Philippine Time: 12:00 AM, January 14
- Australian central time: 2:30 AM, January 14
Recap of episode 12
In Ousama Ranking episode 12 we see several points trying to converge at the Kingdom of Bosse. The six criminals, whom Miranjo broke out of Desha’s prison, are introduced and immediately try to take over the reins from Miranjo’s hands. However, Zokku, the bandit leader, realizes that without Miranjo, they cannot escape the dungeon where she has brought them.
Miranjo takes them to the throne room, where Kingbo, the Fallen Royalty, overpowers Bosse, still in Daida’s body, and takes the throne for himself. However, he was soon defeated by Ouken, the Sword-King of the Underworld.
As Kingbo’s body is thrown over the castle walls, a part of his past is revealed. He was the son of one of the great kings, who had gone mad in his old age and set fire to the castle which killed Kingbo’s entire family. This Mad king is likely the old man Bojji meets in the forest.
Speaking of Bojji, he and Kage ride with Desha’s Knights towards the kingdom of Bosse. Despa, who has insisted on traveling with his old and out-of-shape horse Whiteking, has fallen behind. But the Knights assure Kage that they need Despa’s cunning for this mission, and that he shares a connection with Ouken.
Meanwhile, Hiling arrives at the castle gates to rescue Daida, but is confronted by Miranjo and Apeas. Dorshe recognizes Miranjo as someone who had perished in “the War”. Miranjo reveals that her purpose is to see this country in ruins.
Elsewhere, Domas and Hokuro start their journey towards the Gates of the Underworld. A completely healed Bebin comes across Kingbo’s body and asks his snakes to bury him. However, as the snakes bury the body, Kingbo’s fingers twitch.
What to expect from episode 13
Ousama Ranking episode 13 will likely see a return of Daida and the child version of Miranjo he met while trapped in his own body. More of Miranjo’s past might be revealed as well. Hiling is clearly in danger, and Dorshe seems incapable of defending his queen from Miranjo’s hounds.
Hopefully, Bojji will reach in time to rescue his mother. However, considering that Hiling had the premonition in part 1 that she will never see either of her sons ever again, there is a good chance that she might lose her life.
More of Kingbo’s past might be revealed, as well as Despa’s connection with Ouken might be explored. The second OP had hinted that both Desha and Ouken would take on bigger roles in this arc.
Hokuro and Domas might confront Desha as well, seeing as they are headed to the Underworld. Either way, Ousama Ranking episode 13 promises quite a few reunions and confrontations.