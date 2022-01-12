Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) episode 13: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Ousama Ranking, or Ranking of Kings, is set to release episode 13 this week, and after the universally positive reception of episode 12, fans are eagerly looking forward to it.

While episode 12 was more of a prelude to central action with too many elements but not enough resolution, episode 13 is expected to dive into the core action of the current arc. Here is everything we know about Ousama Ranking episode 13 so far.

Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) episode 13 will begin the central action of this arc

Chifuyu @ChifuyuMatsun0 Ousama Ranking #13 Preview & Staff .



- Storyboard : Masayuki Miyaji .

- Episode Directors : Chihiro Kumano, Atsushi Nakagawa .

- Chief Animation Director : Atsuko Nozaki .

Ousama Ranking episode 13 is slated to be released on January 13 at 1:00 AM JST. The episode is titled “Ōkoku no Midare” (Turmoil in the Kingdom), and will be directed by Chihiro Kuman and Atsushi Nakagawa.

The episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation on January 13 at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM

Central Time: 10:00 AM

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM

British Time: 4:00 PM

Central European Time: 5:00 PM

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 PM

Philippine Time: 12:00 AM, January 14

Australian central time: 2:30 AM, January 14

Recap of episode 12

Chifuyu @ChifuyuMatsun0 Ousama Ranking #12 Preview & Staff .



- Storyboard : Shinsaku Sasaki .

- Episode Director : Makoto Fuchigami .

- Chief Animation Director : Maki Kawake .

In Ousama Ranking episode 12 we see several points trying to converge at the Kingdom of Bosse. The six criminals, whom Miranjo broke out of Desha’s prison, are introduced and immediately try to take over the reins from Miranjo’s hands. However, Zokku, the bandit leader, realizes that without Miranjo, they cannot escape the dungeon where she has brought them.

Miranjo takes them to the throne room, where Kingbo, the Fallen Royalty, overpowers Bosse, still in Daida’s body, and takes the throne for himself. However, he was soon defeated by Ouken, the Sword-King of the Underworld.

As Kingbo’s body is thrown over the castle walls, a part of his past is revealed. He was the son of one of the great kings, who had gone mad in his old age and set fire to the castle which killed Kingbo’s entire family. This Mad king is likely the old man Bojji meets in the forest.

Namaryu (CEO of Tanmoshi) @Namaryuu Ousama Ranking Episode 12

Not much Bojji unfortunately but focus was put on the criminal side. Once again looks are deceiving with Ouken having weird mimics and them not quite working together. Kingbo's father is probably the king that Bojjji met in the wild. Ousama Ranking Episode 12Not much Bojji unfortunately but focus was put on the criminal side. Once again looks are deceiving with Ouken having weird mimics and them not quite working together. Kingbo's father is probably the king that Bojjji met in the wild. https://t.co/2aNYp7nHoM

Speaking of Bojji, he and Kage ride with Desha’s Knights towards the kingdom of Bosse. Despa, who has insisted on traveling with his old and out-of-shape horse Whiteking, has fallen behind. But the Knights assure Kage that they need Despa’s cunning for this mission, and that he shares a connection with Ouken.

Meanwhile, Hiling arrives at the castle gates to rescue Daida, but is confronted by Miranjo and Apeas. Dorshe recognizes Miranjo as someone who had perished in “the War”. Miranjo reveals that her purpose is to see this country in ruins.

Elsewhere, Domas and Hokuro start their journey towards the Gates of the Underworld. A completely healed Bebin comes across Kingbo’s body and asks his snakes to bury him. However, as the snakes bury the body, Kingbo’s fingers twitch.

What to expect from episode 13

Zwetik @Zwetik_Draws



Queen Hiling is my life tho, I protecc



#OusamaRanking #anime #fanart #queenhiling #crying #princedaida #Multimedia I am so in love with this show. How can 12 episodes twist my heart dry so much but also fill it up to the brim at the same time?Queen Hiling is my life tho, I protecc I am so in love with this show. How can 12 episodes twist my heart dry so much but also fill it up to the brim at the same time?Queen Hiling is my life tho, I protecc#OusamaRanking #anime #fanart #queenhiling #crying #princedaida #Multimedia https://t.co/yRjZMI1P8T

Ousama Ranking episode 13 will likely see a return of Daida and the child version of Miranjo he met while trapped in his own body. More of Miranjo’s past might be revealed as well. Hiling is clearly in danger, and Dorshe seems incapable of defending his queen from Miranjo’s hounds.

Hopefully, Bojji will reach in time to rescue his mother. However, considering that Hiling had the premonition in part 1 that she will never see either of her sons ever again, there is a good chance that she might lose her life.

Relux @SakugaRelux A bold move from Shingo Yamashita to simply steal opening of the year for Ousama Ranking 6 days in, but it could not possibly be more welcome. Very rarely does an opening evoke this much emotion on its own. A bold move from Shingo Yamashita to simply steal opening of the year for Ousama Ranking 6 days in, but it could not possibly be more welcome. Very rarely does an opening evoke this much emotion on its own. https://t.co/t0MAdZU4kr

More of Kingbo’s past might be revealed, as well as Despa’s connection with Ouken might be explored. The second OP had hinted that both Desha and Ouken would take on bigger roles in this arc.

Hokuro and Domas might confront Desha as well, seeing as they are headed to the Underworld. Either way, Ousama Ranking episode 13 promises quite a few reunions and confrontations.

