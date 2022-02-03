Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Episode 16: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

After foreshadowing the disclosure of Miranjo’s past in the trailer and in the opening, episode 16 of Ousama Ranking, or Ranking of Kings, is speculated to elaborate on it.

Episode 15 featured the adventures of Domas and Hokuro in the Underworld and ended with a shot of Miranjo’s mirror. With King Desha clearly labeling Miranjo as the culprit behind most of the heinous acts in part 2, episode 16 is a ripe time to delve into her past.

Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Episode 16 will likely focus on Gigan’s and Miranjo’s pasts

Chifuyu @ChifuyuMatsun0 Ousama Ranking #16 Preview & Staff .



- Storyboard : Yoshiki Kitai, Yoko Kanemori, Mai Teshima .

- Episode Director : Mai Teshima .

- Assistant Director : Naoki Murata .

- Chief Animation Director : Atsuko Nozaki, Maki Kawake .



Ousama Ranking episode 16 is slated to be released on Saturday, February 5, at 1:00 AM JST. The episode is titled "The Dignity of the King (Ō no Igen)" and will be directed by Mai Teshima. The episode can be streamed on Crunchyroll and Funimation on Friday, February 4, at the following international times:

Pacific Time: 8 AM

Central Time: 10 AM

Eastern Time: 11 AM

British Time: 4 PM

Central European Time: 5 PM

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 PM

Philippine Time: 12:00 AM, February 5

Australian central time: 2:30 AM, February 5

Recap of Episode 15

AryneJames🏳️‍🌈🏴 @AryneJames96



I'll still can't forgive what domas done to him tho.



#OusamaRanking

#王様ランキング Shesh order of underworld is quite a formidable forces. Also i'm suprised to see major growth in bojji conflicted personality.I'll still can't forgive what domas done to him tho. Shesh order of underworld is quite a formidable forces. Also i'm suprised to see major growth in bojji conflicted personality. I'll still can't forgive what domas done to him tho.#OusamaRanking#王様ランキング https://t.co/R0uvwDNQZo

Ousama Ranking episode 15 focused on Domas and Hokuro entering the Underworld. They were faced with a squadron of Knights, whom Domas defeated valiantly. King Desha entered the fray and defeated him by using tricks. The fight was soon interrupted by Bojji, Kage, Gigan, and the hell hounds.

Bojji had temporarily parted ways with Hiling, who stayed in the castle with Dorshe to recuperate. After being reassured by Mitsumata that his mother would be safe, Bojji left for the entrance to the Underworld with his new entourage. Upon reaching the Pit of Hell, Gigan picked everyone up in his hands and jumped down.

Bojji had a panic attack upon seeing Domas again and Kage patiently talked him through it. The disgraced sword master apologized to Bojji for his actions and vowed to protect him. As they faced Desha together, the King of the Underworld clarified that his target was Miranjo, who was behind the chaos in both of their kingdoms. As he said that, Zokku was shown carrying off Miranjo’s mirror.

What to expect in episode 16

According to the preview, Ousama Ranking episode 16 will focus on Desha’s previous encounter with Gigan. It might explore why and when the monster was captured by the King of the Underworld. There is likely a connection between Gigan and Miranjo, and his imprisonment could have been a result of their collaboration.

The preview shows Miranjo flying off on a dragon. Dorshe had mentioned in Ousama Ranking's episode 12 that Miranjo was supposed to have died in the war. Therefore, it seems likely that episode 16 will reveal what happened during the war and how Miranjo got stuck inside the mirror.

dev @devs_il I want to know more about Miranjo #OusamaRanking I want to know more about Miranjo #OusamaRanking https://t.co/KPQijegWyV

There has been no mention of Daida or child Miranjo in Ousama Ranking yet. While it seems likely that Hiling might confront Bosse regarding his motive, it is unlikely to happen in this episode. Apeas’s fate and Despa’s situation with Ouken also remain to be revealed.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan