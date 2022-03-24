Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Episode 23: What to expect, release date and time, where to watch, and more

Episode 23 of Ousama Ranking, or Ranking of Kings, is the last episode of the acclaimed show's first season.

Episode 22 received mixed reviews after the drastic turn the show took in the romantic aspect, and fans expect the final episode to get back on track.

The preview of the upcoming episode mentions Daida's marriage proposal to Miranjo, but it chiefly focuses on Bojji and what seems like his coronation.

With the manga still ongoing, it can be assumed that a second season is on the cards as long as Ousama Ranking Episode 23 gets a good review.

Ousama Ranking (Ranking of Kings) Episode 23 will likely focus on Bosse’s return and Bojji’s understanding of Miranjo

Ousama Ranking Episode 23 is set to be released on Friday, March 25, at 1:00 AM JST. The episode is titled "The King and the Sun (Ousama to Taiyou)" and will be directed by Se Jun Kim and Yōsuke Hatta.

The episode will be available on Crunchyroll on Thursday, March 24, at the following international times:

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM

Central Daylight Time: 11 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: 12 PM

Central European Summer Time: 6 PM

Indian Standard Time: 9:30 PM

Philippine Time: 12:00 AM, March 25

Australian Central Daylight Time: 3:30 AM, March 25

Recap of Episode 22

Ousama Ranking Episode 22, titled "A Promise to the Demon," began with Daida witnessing the rest of Bosse and Miranjo’s past.

The duo spent a peaceful few years together before seeking out opponents to defeat in order to fulfill Bosse’s dream of being the strongest. When Bosse suffered defeat at the hands of Chabi-Shin, the Sun God, Miranjo took him to the Demon whom she met as a child.

Miranjo had promised the Demon that she would never ask him for a wish. However, she broke the promise to fulfill Bosse’s dream.

Daida seemed horrified and angry upon learning what his father did to his brother for power. Upon Bojji’s birth, Bosse defeated Chabi Shin with his new strength.

The Demon will have an important role in the future (Image via Wit Studio)

Soon, Daida returned to his body and took advantage of Despa’s plan to ask the Demon for a wish. The young prince surprisingly asked him to return Miranjo to life.

While Despa regretted not being able to save his brother, Daida apologized to everyone on Miranjo’s behalf. However, he asked Miranjo to marry him, shocking everybody present as well as the audience.

Hiling reunited with her sons but was equally flabbergasted upon learning about Daida’s proposal.

In the underworld, Desha accepted the number one rank on the Ranking of Kings in order to get access to the organization’s treasury. The agent brought him to the throne room where Bosse had slaughtered Chabi Shin.

What to expect in Episode 23

The preview of Ousama Ranking Episode 23 shows that the focus remains on Daida and Bojji.

Desha’s deal with the agent is not elaborated upon in the preview. While the title appears to be a reference to Desha, a king, and Chabi Shin, the Sun God, the preview highlights the metaphorical sunrise in Bojji's life.

Hopefully, the awkward romantic angle from the previous episode will be resolved. Many viewers have taken issue with the age gap between Daida and Miranjo. Meanwhile, others have pointed out that Miranjo needs to be held accountable for her wrongdoings.

Although Episode 23 is the final episode of the first season of Ousama Ranking, there are plenty of loose ends to merit a second season.

Miranjo is stated to have broken two promises with the Demon, but only one has been revealed so far. She has also promised to rescue the child-demon from the realm of eternal suffering.

Desha takes a murky road to save Ouken (Image via Wit Studio)

Ouken is still sealed inside the rock, and Desha’s attempts to save him toe the border of ethical right and wrong.

Additionally, Episode 22 placed immense importance on Chabi Shin’s room. However, the preview doesn’t focus on it, which could indicate that they are saving it for a later season.

Ousama Ranking has a special stage at the upcoming Anime Japan Expo, where more news about the series will be announced.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh