Overtake! episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Overtake! episode 10 is all set to air throughout Japan on December 3, 2023, at 10 pm JST. This fresh series installment will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

In episode 9, Haruka finally locates Kouya, and they engage in a long conversation that leads to the former's decision to remain by the latter's side until his issues are resolved. The episode is replete with intense emotions as Kouya finally confesses to Haruka, revealing the reasons behind his inability to capture people's portraits. Overall, episode 9 stands as one of the series' finest installments, resonating deeply with fans.

Fans eagerly await Overtake! episode 10, hoping that this upcoming episode will unfold the narrative further. As the series is already at its emotional peak, it will be interesting to witness how Haruka and Kouya will return and what challenges they will face.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Overtake! episode 9.

Overtake! episode 10 release date and time

Haruka and Kouya as shown in anime (Image via Studio Troyca)

Overtake! episode 10 is scheduled to release on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Japanese audiences can watch this upcoming episode on AT X, BS11, and other local channels. Fans around the world will be able to stream this new episode on platforms like Funimation and Crunchyroll.

The release timings for Overtake! episode 10 in time zones across the world are mentioned below.

Time Zones Date Day Time Japan Standard Time (JST) December 3, 2023 Sunday 10 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) December 3, 2023 Sunday 9 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) December 3, 2023 Sunday 9 am India Standard Time (IST) December 3, 2023 Sunday 6:30 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) December 4, 2023 Monday 12 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) December 3, 2023 Sunday 9 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) December 3, 2023 Sunday 8 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) December 3, 2023 Sunday 9 pm

The official release schedule for all 12 episodes of Overtake! is as follows:

Episode 1 – October 1, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2 – October 8, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3 – October 15, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4 – October 22, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5 – October 29, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6 – November 5, 2023 (Released)

Episode 7 – November 12, 2023 (Released)

Episode 8 – November 19, 2023 (Released)

Episode 9 – November 26, 2023 (Released)

Episode 10 – December 3, 2023

Episode 11 – December 10, 2023

Episode 12 – December 17, 2023

A quick recap of episode 9

A still from Overtake! anime (Image via Studio Troyca)

In episode 9, Haruka finally finds Kouya. They engage in a long conversation that leads to Haruka's decision to stay with Kouya until he resolves his issues, which were unknown to Haruka. As the story moves forward, they have a very good time together and decide to race with the condition that the winner can ask for anything from the loser. Even with a 3-lap advantage, Kouya still loses the race. After the race, Haruka requests that Kouya tell him why he is unable to take people's portraits.

Kouya eventually reveals his reasons for no longer feeling comfortable taking pictures of people. He explains that he stays there because he sees Mr. Shojo, a survivor of an earthquake and the grandfather of the girl who died in the earthquake. This moment caused Kouya's inability to take pictures of people. In the final moments of the episode, Haruka waits for Kouya as the latter attends the funeral of Mr. Shojo.

What to expect from Overtake! episode 10

A still from Overtake! episode 9 (Image via Studio Troyca)

As Overtake! episode 10 approaches, fans eagerly await the next chapter in Haruka and Kouya's journey. Their anticipated reunion is set to ignite the intensity that has enthralled viewers throughout the entire series. With obstacles on the horizon, fans can look forward to a journey filled with thrilling races, personal victories, and the unwavering bond between Haruka and Kouya.

