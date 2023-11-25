Overtake! episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Overtake! episode 9 is all set to premiere on November 26, 2023, at 10 pm JST. This new installment will be available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Episode 8 of the series delves into what happens after Satsuki's accident and how it affects the racing community. Haruka deals with a lot of emotional turmoil and soon gets an offer that could potentially change his future. Kouya's team and friends feel uncertain as no one knows where he is.

This episode touches on themes like resilience, friendship, and the struggles of chasing dreams.

Fans now eagerly await Overtake! episode 9, hoping that this installment will unveil Kouya's fate and Haruka's decision amidst emotional turmoil.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Overtake! episode 8.

Overtake! episode 9 release date and time

Haruka as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Troyca)

Overtake! episode 9 is all set to release on November 26, 2023, at 10 pm JST. Japanese fans can watch this upcoming installment on AT X, BS11, and other local channels. The global audience, on the other hand, can stream the episode on platforms like Funimation and Crunchyroll.

The release timings for Overtake! episode 9 in time zones across the world are mentioned below.

Time Zones Date Day Time Japan Standard Time (JST) November 26, 2023 Sunday 10 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) November 26, 2023 Sunday 9 am Philippine Standard Time (PHT) November 26, 2023 Sunday 9 am India Standard Time (IST) November 26, 2023 Sunday 6:30 pm Australia Central Standard Time (ACST) November 27, 2023 Monday 12 am Singapore Standard Time (SST) November 26, 2023 Sunday 9 pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) November 26, 2023 Sunday 8 am Hong Kong Time (HKT) November 26, 2023 Sunday 9 pm

The official release schedule for all 12 episodes of Overtake! is as follows:

Episode 1 – October 1, 2023 (Released)

Episode 2 – October 8, 2023 (Released)

Episode 3 – October 15, 2023 (Released)

Episode 4 – October 22, 2023 (Released)

Episode 5 – October 29, 2023 (Released)

Episode 6 – November 5, 2023 (Released)

Episode 7 – November 12, 2023 (Released)

Episode 8 – November 19, 2023 (Released)

Episode 9 – November 26, 2023

Episode 10 – December 3, 2023

Episode 11 – December 10, 2023

Episode 12 – December 17, 2023

A quick recap of episode 8

A still from the Overtake! anime (Image via Studio Troyca)

In episode 8 of the series, the story picks up after Satsuki's accident. The racing community is left in shock and Haruka finds himself facing a dilemma. Belsorriso, a racing team, presents Haruka with an offer that could potentially elevate his career. However, this opportunity comes with a choice. He must consider leaving behind the team he has formed bonds with and the dreams they have shared.

Amidst all the chaos, Kouya's sudden disappearance adds to the uncertainty within the team. His absence casts doubt on Komaki Motors' future. Despite these challenges, the remaining team members come together, determined to honor Satsuki's spirit and continue their pursuit of victory.

As Haruka weighs his options and contemplates his decision, the team prepares for a race fueled by a mix of sorrow, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to their dreams.

What to expect from Overtake! episode 9

Satsuki as shown in anime (Image via Studio Troyca)

Fans can expect Overtake! episode 9 to be a mix of suspense and emotional resolution. The storyline will finally uncover the mystery surrounding Kouya's disappearance, shedding light on why he left and what this means for Komaki Motors.

Haruka will have to make a decision regarding Belsorriso's offer, which will greatly impact his future in the racing world. This episode guarantees a captivating combination of drama, thrilling racing, action, and significant character development that will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

