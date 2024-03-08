Parasyte the Grey: Everything we know about the Korean live-action adaptation so far

Parasyte the Grey is an upcoming South Korean adaptation of the legendary and influential Japanese manga series Parasyte, written and drawn by Hitoshi Iwaaki. The series features aliens who arrive on Earth and take over the bodies of several humans to wage war against them. However, the protagonist, a teenager named Shinichi Izumi, only has his arm taken and develops a connection with his parasite.

It has already been confirmed that Parasyte the Grey will have South Korean names instead of Japanese ones, although that has been common practice between both countries when they adapt each other's work. However, there is a lot more to unpack when it comes to this live-action project.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for this series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda.

Everything about the Parasyte the Grey live-action project thus far

This Parasyte the Grey live-action adaptation is coming out on April 5, 2024. The series will have six episodes.

One of the show's most noticeable elements is that much of the plot has been changed. While the narrative of parasite aliens arriving on Earth to take human bodies has remained, the character of Shinichi Izumi has been removed from the story.

Jeon So-nee stars as Jeong Su-in, the new main character who develops a coexistence with her parasite alien and has to make do with what she has, much like Shinichi. As mentioned earlier, the story takes place in South Korea instead of Japan.

Other cast members include Koo Kyo-hwan, Lee Jung-hyun, Kwon Hae-ho, Kim In-kwon, and more.

More details

The Parasyte anime (Image via Madhouse).

The Parasyte the Grey live-action adaptation has also released a recent trailer. The footage shows the connection between protagonist Jeong Su-in and her paradise alien, Heidi. It also highlights Team Grey's resistance to a lot of different threats.

This live-action adaptation is written by Yeon Sang-ho and Ryu Yong-jae, with the former also taking on the role of director. The soundtrack comes from Chai Min-joo and Kim Dong-wook. Climax Studio and Wow Point serve as the production companies.

