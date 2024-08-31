Plus-Sized Elf episode 9 review: Shortcut fails and secret gets exposed

Plus-Sized Elf episode 9, titled Kiddie Cure-All, was released at 12:00 am JST on Sunday, September 1, 2024. It was first streamed on HIDIVE and was subsequently broadcast on channels like TOKYO MX, BS11, and AT-X. In this episode, Kuroeda tries to create a potion out of good intentions, but it does not work out. She now has to face the challenges that come with this failure.

The anime is based on a Japanese manga series by Synecdoche. The series was initially published on the Comic Gum website of Wani Books. A sequel is being published in Akita Shoten's Dokodemo Young Champion magazine.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Naoe again needs help in Plus-Sized Elf episode 9

Plus-Sized Elf episode 9: A brief synopsis

Kuroeda as seen in Plus-Sized Elf episode 9 (Image via Elias)

In Plus-Sized Elf episode 9, Kuroeda concocts a potion, puts it in a soda bottle, and leaves it at Naoe's place. Her intention was to test it on Elfuda, but Naoe finds it first. Mistaking it for one of Elfuda's sugary drinks, which he believes are causing her to gain weight, Naoe decides to discard it.

Trending

However, upon touching the bottle, he becomes enchanted and drinks it all. When everyone returns, they find Naoe has transformed into a child. The blame falls on the Satyr, who had been targeting Naoe for embarrassing her, and Kuroeda goes along with this story.

While most of the fantastical creatures go out to search for the Satyr, Elfuda and Kuroeda stay behind. Kuroeda is preoccupied with how to dispose of the soda bottle containing her potion. She fears that Elfuda would remember that she had previously told her about the soda. At this point, Oga arrives, and seeing Naoe as a child, her motherly instincts kick in, and she starts to dote on him.

Elfuda as seen in Plus-Sized Elf episode 9 (Image via Elias)

Kuroeda decides to keep everyone busy by having them cook, hoping to dispose of the soda bottle in the meantime. However, Elfuda insists she join them, and Kuroeda, focused on cooking, cannot devise a plan.

Later, in Plus-Sized Elf episode 9, when Elfuda offers Kuroeda the soda, Kuroeda trembles with fear, realizing she has no way out but to either drink it and suffer the same fate as Naoe or expose herself. In a panic, she splashes the potion into Elfuda's eye and has to explain herself. This earns her a few smacks to the head but nothing more serious.

Naoe then questions Kuroeda about why she, usually an honest person, would create a potion to help her lose weight. Kuroeda explains that she thought the potion would make things easier for Naoe who is always helping them. Naoe appreciates her intentions but advises her not to take shortcuts, as he values the effort required. The episode concludes with Naoe returning to his adult form, albeit now a chubby one.

Plus-Sized Elf episode 9 review

Naoe as seen in Plus-Sized Elf episode 9 (Image via Elias)

Plus-Sized Elf episode 9 follows the fantastical creatures' neverending journey to shed some pounds. This time, viewers witness Kuroeda putting in some genuine effort, albeit somewhat misguided. However, she learns her lesson by the end, so it all works out.

One of the highlights of this episode is how the creators have managed to fit in some educational content without it feeling forced. For instance, during a cooking scene where everyone, including Kuroeda, is totally absorbed, Naoe takes the chance to share some valuable insights about food. He suggests using lean round steak instead of ribeye because it has fewer calories and letting the stew simmer to reduce the liquid.

Moreover, the episode cleverly incorporates exercises that can be done while cooking, such as standing leg lifts. These exercises come with details on how long to do them and how to do them right. Given that the anime revolves around weight loss strategies, these subtle yet informative inclusions are a brilliant way to impart knowledge to the audience.

Related links:

10 beautiful Isekai anime worlds

10 most anticipated Summer 2024 anime

10 anime characters who can eat Earth's entire food stock

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback