Pluto Anime episode 1 reminds fans why Naoki Urasawa is a timeless legend

Thursday, October 26, 2023, saw the Pluto anime episode 1 finally premiere on Netflix after an exciting year of buildup following several more of development limbo for the show. The latest Netflix original anime is a direct adaptation of author and illustrator Naoki Urasawa’s original manga series of the same name, which is, in turn, a reimagining of a prior series.

Urasawa’s manga serves as a reimagination and retelling of author and illustrator Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy series, specifically The Greatest Robot on Earth story arc. Pluto anime episode 1 starts the reimagining of this story arc, immediately establishing itself as a much grittier and more mature retelling of the original tale.

While some may take this as the series being incredibly divisive due to its overall feel, Pluto anime episode 1 is instead being met with near-universal praise from fans online. In fact, some are going as far as to directly call Urasawa a true legend and titan of anime and manga, in addition to praising nearly every aspect of the series’ first installment.

Pluto anime episode 1 rocks the anime world with an incredible debut

As mentioned above, Pluto anime episode 1 kicks off Urasawa’s retelling of a story arc from what is arguably Tezuka’s most recognizable series. The original arc told the story of a string of robot and human deaths around the world, which are seemingly done by a robot. The killer’s main targets are the seven greatest robots in the world, hence the arc’s name. However, the original arc is told through the focus of Atom, also known as Astro Boy.

Urasawa’s retelling brilliantly focuses on Europol robot detective Gesicht, who is attempting to solve a string of murder cases. With this genius move, Urasawa turns the arc into a suspenseful murder-mystery story, which takes a much grittier look at the original arc’s core themes. Free will, what it means to be a human versus a robot, and more are all foundational aspects of the series, which fans are happily eating up thus far.

Fan reaction

After finishing just episode 1, fans are calling Urasawa a “legend” who can “never disappoint.” Pleased viewers are even going as far as to call the series a benchmark for the term “peak” fiction, a popular phrase used in the anime and manga communities. Essentially, fans are praising anything and everything they can about the series, from the tiniest details to the largest.

A specific point of praise for many is the series’ music score, which is certainly a major highlight and emphasis of the series’ debut installment. This praise somewhat extends into the anime’s opening theme song, which fans are also calling one of the best of the Fall 2023 season thus far.

While some fans are criticizing the background work and digital effects, they also admit that the final package looks great overall, calling these minor issues. Although the series isn’t perfect, those who’ve watched Pluto anime episode 1 seemingly concur that it’s as close to perfect as such a monumental manga adaption could be.

Final thoughts

While it’s difficult to say the anime adaptation of Urasawa’s series surpasses the “Godfather of Manga” Tezuka’s, it clearly comes close to, if not matches, Astro Boy’s original vision. With the series all but guaranteed to maintain its quality through the remaining seven episodes, this sentiment is likely one that the anime’s viewers would agree with.

