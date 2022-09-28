Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: Release date and time, what to expect, spoilers, and more

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys is the latest season in the popular Pokémon anime series, and will finally make its appearance on Netflix soon. More specifically, episodes one through 12 will be available to view on the well-known streaming platform on October 21, 2022.

Fans of the anime should already know that the original Japanese dub began back on December 17, 2021. This article will focus primarily on its English release date, along with spoilers that readers can expect from the show.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys release date on Netflix

The Pokémon Ultimate Journeys release date on Netflix has been confirmed to be October 21, 2022. The 12 episodes available to view on that date are:

The Spectral Express! The Winding Path to Greatness! It's All in the Name! Suffering the Flings and Arrows! The Good, The Bad, and The Lucky! Lighting the Way Home! An Evolution In Taste! Out of Their Elements! Battling Turned Up to Eleven! Meeting Up With the Monarch! A One-Stick Wonder! Battling in the Freezing Raid!

It is important to note that there are several more episodes after this initial batch. However, there isn't a confirmed airdate for them on Netflix yet.

What to expect in Pokémon Ultimate Journeys episodes

Ash and Goh's adventures continue (Image via OLM, Inc)

Here is a brief synopsis for the first 12 episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys:

The Spectral Express!: Ash and Goh visit Stow-on-Side The Winding Path to Greatness!: Ash's Gengar learns to Gigantamax It's All in the Name!: Ren's Magnemite eats electricity from a retro lamp Suffering the Flings and Arrows!: Ash and Goh visit Erika The Good, The Bad, and The Lucky!: Team Rocket meets a retired Butch and Cassidy Lighting the Way Home!: Ash and Goh meet up with Sophocles An Evolution In Taste!: Ash and Goh go to Slowpoke Island Out of Their Elements!: Ash and Goh assist some performers Battling Turned Up to Eleven!: Ash and Goh meet Marnie for the first time Meeting Up With the Monarch!: Leon defeats Flint and then talks to Ash A One-Stick Wonder!: Goh fails to release his Grookey Battling in the Freezing Raid!: Ash, Goh, Horace, and Gary do a Raid Battle with an Articuno

There are far more significant episodes down the line to discuss, which will be in the spoiler section down below.

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys spoilers

Ash will defeat Cynthia in the semi-finals (Image via OLM, Inc)

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys will have plenty of fillers, but the important stuff lies in the World Coronation Series. Ash will beat Steven and Cynthia to face Leon in the finals. Cynthia also plans on retiring after this tournament.

Unfortunately, Ash going head-to-head with Leon hasn't happened yet in the Japanese dub, so anime fans cannot get any spoilers on that front. Leon, on the other hand, predictably defeats Diantha to qualify for the finals.

Goh will continue to look for Mew and capture other Pokémon along the way. Much like with the final battle in the World Coronation Series, the resolution to that storyline hadn't aired in Japan yet at the time this article was written.

