Prayers pour in as One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda undergoes eye surgery

One Piece fans were quite active on Twitter over the course of the past few days, when a post regarding the series’ hiatus made its rounds. Plenty of posts confirming the same followed, including one from the official account. As per the announcement, the manga will be going on a month-long hiatus.

The reason for the hiatus is the author’s eye surgery. Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece will be undergoing surgery to neutralize issues caused by astigmatism. Naturally, the fanbase was incredibly worried upon hearing this and sent in their best wishes on the original post. It was no surprise to see hundreds of thousands of fans showcasing their support for Oda.

Follow along with this article to read about the message he sent to his fans, as well as the subsequent reactions to it.

One Piece fans flooded Twitter to show Eiichiro Oda support prior to his astigmatism surgery

Eiichiro Oda took to Twitter to inform his fanbase about the decision that he and his editors took. The rough English translation of his tweet reads:

“I know for a while I’ve been talking about One Piece being in the final stage of its story. But I’m going to have to take a break to get my eyes done. I’m going to… have a surgery so I can shoot laser beam out of my eyes!! I know there will be people who will still be worried about me even though I’m joking about it, so let me clear it up."

The post further continued:

"I once thought “wow, you see a lot of twins out there these days” and it turned out that what I had was a high degree of Astigmatism… I see things blurry and overlapping each other. This problem is getting in the way of my work, so I’ve been talking about it with the editor-in-chief of the magazine since last year and he said “go ahead and do it!” So I’ll be back with a better view! And also with the ability to shoot laser beams from the eyes. Please give me some more time.”

The support that the One Piece creator received was incredible. Fans were more than happy to wait as long as they had to for Oda to recover completely from this surgery.

DespicableMe @OyajiNoMusko @OP_SPOILERS2023 Personal health always comes first no matter what! @OP_SPOILERS2023 Personal health always comes first no matter what!

Mriguãs OG @the_echel0n_ @OP_SPOILERS2023 I want this man to have all the rest he needs. Take a hiatus, get your surgery. We will be waiting, we go to laughtale together whenever we do! @OP_SPOILERS2023 I want this man to have all the rest he needs. Take a hiatus, get your surgery. We will be waiting, we go to laughtale together whenever we do!

Fans continued hyping the author up in the comment section. They lauded him for creating top-notch manga chapters with poor eyesight. They went on to state that the quality of the manga chapters will only increase from here on and no other manga title can be compared to One Piece after Eiichiro Oda's return.

ｍｅｅｒｕ⚡ @MeeruNoAho @OP_SPOILERS2023 Nerfed Oda dropped peak imagine full power oda @OP_SPOILERS2023 Nerfed Oda dropped peak imagine full power oda https://t.co/AdU4p60kaS

On a lighter note, fans brought up the topic of Eiichiro Oda being able to shoot laser beams out of his eyes. It's quite clear that the One Piece creator didn't want to worry his fans, and made a joke about laser beams. Fans seemed to have responded to that and wondered how the characters of the series would react if they saw Eiichiro Oda shoot laser beams from his eyes.

beast @sti_69_ @OP_SPOILERS2023 oda when he is back from the surgery @OP_SPOILERS2023 oda when he is back from the surgery https://t.co/cFNboYRQTk

Final thoughts

Members of the anime and manga community have certainly come together to show Oda their support. While the series might not be loved by every single person, it is quite difficult to overlook the impact it has had on anime and manga as a whole.

Oda has tirelessly worked to create some of the most compelling tales surrounding the beloved pirates, and fans have thoroughly acknowledged his efforts.

We wish Eiichiro Oda a speedy recovery!

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes