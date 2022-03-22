Predictions for One Piece Chapter 1044

There has been great anticipation for any updates to One Piece Chapter 1044, and for good reason.

Less than two weeks ago, Eiichiro Oda dropped a major bombshell. Despite Luffy's devastating loss to Kaido, he may be signaling the return of Joy Boy. Readers want to know what this means and whether or not he finally awakened his Devil Fruit powers.

Spoilers for the chapter will be out very soon, so readers just have to wait a little bit longer. In the meantime, they can only speculate on what happens next.

One Piece Chapter 1044 is going to be a big one

There is a lot to speculate about One Piece Chapter 1044 after the Joy Boy revelation. Readers can only hope that Oda doesn't shy away from it.

A resolution to last week's cliffhanger

ZUKU🧞‍♂️ @zukudaking



Luffy's relationship and connection with Roger should be the same thing with Joy Boy, not literal reincarnation. I said what I said JoyBoy literally rebirthing himself into Luffy would throw away how far he's gotten up to this point.Luffy's relationship and connection with Roger should be the same thing with Joy Boy, not literal reincarnation.

At the end of the previous chapter, Zunesha mentioned that Joy Boy has finally returned after 800 years. Luffy then undergoes a mysterious transformation that is yet to be explained. One Piece Chapter 1044 could provide more insight.

It's currently unknown if Joy Boy is physically manifesting himself in Luffy. A literal reincarnation would be very unpopular with the fanbase. If somebody else fights Kaido, it will take away from Luffy's accomplishments. If anything, the Straw Hat should only inherit Joy Boy's willpower.

A better alternative is for Luffy to awaken the full potential of his Devil Fruit. The Five Elders did talk about a fruit that needed to be erased from existence, and many readers speculated that it belongs to Luffy.

Either way, the next chapter could provide a brief glimpse into what is going on with the Straw Hat.

Kaido fights everybody

Kaido looking at CP0 Boss in Chapter 1043

With Luffy currently recovering on the rooftop, Kaido has made his way back into the live floor. After reiterating his plans to enslave all of Wano Country, he demanded that Momonosuke reveal himself.

Right now, everybody is too physically exhausted to deal with Kaido. Marco has been able to reflect his Boro Breath attack, but he is running on fumes. Law and Kid can barely stand after their battle with Big Mom. Characters like Jinbei and Kawamatsu are still fit but are clearly no match for Kaido.

Luffy will have to make his return. Otherwise, it's going to get ugly very fast. Kaido isn't messing around anymore, so the alliance will have to make a final stand against him. One Piece Chapter 1044 could be a very bloody showdown.

Momonosuke confronts Kaido

In the previous chapter, Yamato convinced Momonosuke to fight back against Kaido. These dragons could very well meet up again in One Piece Chapter 1044.

Momonosuke will have to put on a brave face and find a way to get past his fears. As a member of the Kozuki clan, Wano Country rests on his shoulders. He bears a lot of responsibility, so he needs to prove that he can become the next shogun.

