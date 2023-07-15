Psycho-Pass: Providence Showtimes in the US

The Psycho-Pass: Providence film, the latest installment of the Psycho-Pass franchise, finally debuted in 2023 after a lengthy wait. The film opened in Japanese theatres on May 12, 2023, and is now available on international screens after a long wait. Moreover, the anticipation among fans for Psycho-Pass: Providence has only grown as it has been a few years since the franchise released new content.
Now that the film has begun its early screening in Australia, the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, thanks to Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll, some have not watched the early screening and want to know about the further screening schedule.
Psycho-Pass: Providence release schedule in the US explained
In the United States, Psycho-Pass: Providence will only be shown for one week, from July 14 to July 20, 2023. The timings when the new movie will be available at various theatres across different states of the US during this time are listed in the table below.
Fans living in New York can watch Psycho-Pass: Providence in the following theatre complexes:
Fans living in California can watch Psycho-Pass: Providence in the following theatre complexes:
Fans living in Florida can watch the movie in the following theatre complexes:
Fans living in Texas can watch the movie in the following theatre complexes:
Fans living in Illinois can watch the movie in the following theatre complexes:
Fans living in Pennsylvania can watch the movie in the following theatre complexes:
Fans living in Ohio can watch the movie in the following theatre complexes:
Fans living in Michigan can watch the movie in the following theatre complexes:
Fans living in Georgia can watch the movie in the following theatre complexes:
Fans living in North Carolina can watch the movie in the following theatre complexes:
As the popular new film Psycho-Pass: Providence has been released internationally, fans are excited to watch it. The recently released film has garnered good reviews, and Japanese fans are delighted with it.
Some of the theatres where fans of the anime series in the United States can see the film are shown above. As early movie screenings were held on July 14 in some areas, it will be accessible in the US for one week starting on that date. Therefore, individuals wishing to view the film may order tickets through the official website, www.psychopass-providence.com. However, fans can also buy tickets at their local theatre.
Since there are so many states in the United States, only a few have been included above. In the remaining states, Psycho-Pass: Providence will most likely be screened at Regal Cinemas, AMC Theatres, and Cinemark Theatres. This is because the film is being shown in these theatres in most states. Fans can, thus, identify which of these three Threatre branches is closest to them and book the tickets as soon as possible.
Furthermore, the film will only be released in theatres, with no streaming options available on the dates stated. The fact that Crunchyroll has licensed the film for worldwide distribution means that it may eventually make its way to the anime streaming giant's website, but these are just guesses for now. For now, the primary concern among fans is how the plot will unfold in the new film.
Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.