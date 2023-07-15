Anime
Psycho-Pass: Providence Showtimes in the US

By Pranav Mokta
Modified Jul 15, 2023 15:41 GMT
Psycho-Pass: Providence Showtimes in the U.S. (Image via Production I.G.)
The Psycho-Pass: Providence film, the latest installment of the Psycho-Pass franchise, finally debuted in 2023 after a lengthy wait. The film opened in Japanese theatres on May 12, 2023, and is now available on international screens after a long wait. Moreover, the anticipation among fans for Psycho-Pass: Providence has only grown as it has been a few years since the franchise released new content.

Now that the film has begun its early screening in Australia, the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the United Kingdom, thanks to Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll, some have not watched the early screening and want to know about the further screening schedule.

Psycho-Pass: Providence release schedule in the US explained

In the United States, Psycho-Pass: Providence will only be shown for one week, from July 14 to July 20, 2023. The timings when the new movie will be available at various theatres across different states of the US during this time are listed in the table below.

Fans living in New York can watch Psycho-Pass: Providence in the following theatre complexes:

ThreatreTimings (EDT)
Regal Union Square ScreenX & 4DX12:10/15:20/16:30/21:40
Village East Cinema by Angelika11:00/13:40/16:20/19:00/21:40
Regal Essex Crossing & RPX10:00/10:10/13:10/16:20/19:30/22:40/22:50
Island 16 Cinema De Lux10:40/13:30/16:20/19:10/22:00
Regal New Roc IMAX & RPX11:10/14:40/18:10/21:40
Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas 10:40/13:30/16:20/19:10/22:00

Fans living in California can watch Psycho-Pass: Providence in the following theatre complexes:

TheatreTimings (PDT)
Regal Edwards South Gate & IMAX11:10/11:15/14:10/17:10/17:30/19:15/20:10/23:10
AMC The Grove 1410:10/13:10/16:10/19:10/22:10
Regal Edwards Long Beach & IMAX 9:50/13:05/16:10/19:20/22:25
Cinemark Century Huntington Beach and XD 9:00/11:25/11:30/14:15/14:20/17:05/17:10/20:00/22:50/22:55
Regal Edwards Irvine Spectrum ScreenX, IMAX, RPX & VIP 10:45/13:35/16:35/19:35/22:35

Fans living in Florida can watch the movie in the following theatre complexes:

TheatreTimings (EDT)
Cinemark Tinseltown Jacksonville and XD10:30/13:35/16:40/19:45/22:50
Regal Butler Town Center10:30/10:45/13:30/16:25/16:30/19:25/22:25
Cinemark Orlando and XD 9:50/12:50/15:50/18:50/21:50
CMX CinéBistro Dolphin Mall 13:40/16:35/19:35/22:30
Regal Royal Palm Beach & RPX 12:55/15:55/18:55/21:55

Fans living in Texas can watch the movie in the following theatre complexes:

TheatreTimings (CDT)
Cinemark Katy and XD9:55/13:00/16:05/19:10/22:15
Regal Grand Parkway ScreenX & RPX10:35/13:35/16:35/19:35/22:35
Cinemark Memorial City 9:50/12:50/15:50/18:50/21:50
Studio Movie Grill Pearland 12:30/15:45/19:20/22:30/22:40
Regal Gateway & IMAX 12:00/15:10/18:20/21:30

Fans living in Illinois can watch the movie in the following theatre complexes:

TheatreTimings (CDT)
AMC Rosemont 1213:40/16:30/19:20/22:10
Cinemark Louis Joliet Mall9:45/12:50/15:55/19:05/22:10
Marcus Gurnee Cinema 10:30/13:30/16:30/19:20/19:25/10:30
Marcus Wehrenberg O'Fallon 15 10:10/13:10/16:10/19:10/22:10
Showplace ICON Theatre & Kitchen at Roosevelt Collection11:50/15:00/18:00/21:00

Fans living in Pennsylvania can watch the movie in the following theatre complexes:

TheatreTimings (EDT)

Regal UA King Of Prussia IMAX & RPX

11:45/14:50/18:00/21:10
Cinemark Montage Mountain 20 and XD10:30/13:30/16:30/19:30/22:30
Regal Manor11:10/14:10/17:10/17:20/20:10/20:20/23:10
UEC Theatres 12 13:00/16:00/19:00/21:50
AMC Waterfront 22 10:00/13:00/16:00/19:00/22:00

Fans living in Ohio can watch the movie in the following theatre complexes:

TheatreTimings (EDT)
Regal Crocker Park & IMAX12:35/15:35/18:35/21:35
Cinemark Valley View and XD8:45/9:30/12:30/15:30/18:30/21:30
Cinemark Tinseltown North Canton and XD 10:00/10:20/13:05/16:10/19:15
AMC DINE-IN Easton Town Center 30 10:45/13:45/16:45/20:00/23:00
AMC Dublin Village 18 10:15/13:15/16:15/19:15/22:15

Fans living in Michigan can watch the movie in the following theatre complexes:

ThreatreTimings (EDT)
MJR Southgate Digital Cinema 2011:00/13:40/16:20/19:00/21:40
Emagine Entertainment Novi10:40/13:30/16:20/19:10/19:20/22:00/22:10
Cinemark Ann Arbor 20 + IMAX 9:35/12:35/15:35/18:35/21:35
Celebration Cinema Celebration! Lansing 11:50/15:00/18:10/21:15/21:20
Celebration Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX 11:00/13:45/16:30/19:15/22:00

Fans living in Georgia can watch the movie in the following theatre complexes:

TheatreTimings (EDT)
Regal Hollywood @ North I-8513:10/16:10/19:10/22:10
Regal Atlantic Station ScreenX, IMAX, RPX & VIP10:40/13:45/16:50/19:55/23:00
Studio Movie Grill Duluth 12:30/15:45/19:15/22:30
Regal Augusta Exchange & IMAX 13:30/16:25/19:20/22:15
Regal Mall of Georgia IMAX & RPX12:55/16:05/19:15/22:25

Fans living in North Carolina can watch the movie in the following theatre complexes:

TheatreTimings (EDT)
Regal Greensboro Grande & RPX11:00/14:20/18:20/22:20
Regal Stonecrest at Piper Glen IMAX & RPX11:00/14:05/17:00/20:05
AMC Southpoint 17 11:00/13:50/16:40/19:30/22:20/22:30
Regal Crossroads & IMAX - Cary 12:00/15:00/18:00/21:00
AMC Concord Mills 24 16:10/19:00/21:45

As the popular new film Psycho-Pass: Providence has been released internationally, fans are excited to watch it. The recently released film has garnered good reviews, and Japanese fans are delighted with it.

Some of the theatres where fans of the anime series in the United States can see the film are shown above. As early movie screenings were held on July 14 in some areas, it will be accessible in the US for one week starting on that date. Therefore, individuals wishing to view the film may order tickets through the official website, www.psychopass-providence.com. However, fans can also buy tickets at their local theatre.

Since there are so many states in the United States, only a few have been included above. In the remaining states, Psycho-Pass: Providence will most likely be screened at Regal Cinemas, AMC Theatres, and Cinemark Theatres. This is because the film is being shown in these theatres in most states. Fans can, thus, identify which of these three Threatre branches is closest to them and book the tickets as soon as possible.

Furthermore, the film will only be released in theatres, with no streaming options available on the dates stated. The fact that Crunchyroll has licensed the film for worldwide distribution means that it may eventually make its way to the anime streaming giant's website, but these are just guesses for now. For now, the primary concern among fans is how the plot will unfold in the new film.

